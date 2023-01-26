U.S. markets open in 7 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,045.50
    +13.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,878.00
    +55.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,947.75
    +74.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.80
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.39
    +0.24 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.40
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0933
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.08
    -0.12 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2180
    -0.2910 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,081.43
    +355.52 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.02
    +13.71 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,362.75
    -32.26 (-0.12%)
     

SAP Plans to Sell Qualtrics Stake, Cut 3,000 Jobs

Agatha Cantrill
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SAP SE said it will explore a sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics International Inc. and will start a restructuring that will eliminate 2.5% of its employee roles this year as the company looks for ways to boost profit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adjusted operating profit for 2023 will rise to €8.8 billion ($9.6 billion) to €9.1 billion at constant currencies, the Walldorf, Germany-based software company said in a statement on Thursday. That beat the average €8.65 billion forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The job cuts amount to about 3,000 roles. SAP is joining a growing list of tech companies that are eliminating jobs and looking for ways to cut costs after share prices dropped last year.

“The process will take a while,” Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said about the cuts. “We expect only a moderate cost saving impact for 2023 and a more pronounced one in 2024.”

The company said that the purpose of the reorganization and a motivation for the Qualtrics sale is to refocus on its largest business, cloud services. The cloud business became SAP’s largest revenue stream last year. Earlier this month, Moody’s improved SAP’s outlook to positive because of the company’s transition.

Read More: SAP Operating Profit Guide Key for Bull-Bear Debate: Preview (1)

The restructuring will cost the company €250 million to €300 million, with most of that recognized in the first quarter of this year. “The program is expected to provide a moderate cost benefit” for the full year and will save €300 million to €350 million in annual costs in 2024, the company said.

Key Insights

  • SAP’s cloud revenue rose 22% in constant currencies in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, to €3.39 billion.

  • The company’s current cloud backlog is €12 billion, an increase of 24% at constant currencies.

  • SAP says Qualtrics’s results are currently included in the 2023 outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China's open borders and push to stoke economy may revive dealmaking, advisers say

    China's reopened borders and renewed focus on boosting the sagging economy have brightened the deals outlook, with bankers starting to field interest for mergers, acquisitions and fundraising involving the world's second-largest economy. Although consumer, retail and travel-related firms are expected to bounce back after an almost three-year lockdown, advisers say sectors linked to strengthening China's economic prospects will be at the centre of dealmaking this year. Australia has also already emerged on China's radar amid hopes of a diplomatic thaw between the two countries.

  • IBM tops Q4 earnings while announcing job cuts

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for IBM.

  • Stocks in focus: Shopify, Boeing, AT&T

    Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Dave Briggs break down why Shopify stock is soaring, Boeing's quarterly loss, and why investors are cheering AT&T stock following the company’s latest earnings report.

  • Tesla beats on Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Tesla.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • The U.S. Is Sending Tanks to Ukraine. Here’s Who Makes Them.

    The Biden administration is poised to send a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Where Will Medical Properties Trust Be in 5 Years?

    If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.

  • Chevron stock rises following news of stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs breaks down why Chevron stock is moving higher in extended trading hours.

  • Seagate (STX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Seagate (STX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 45.45% and 3.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, IBM, ServiceNow, Levi

    Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, IBM, ServiceNow, Levi Strauss

  • Vanguard Predicts Stock Returns — You're Not Going To Like Them

    If Vanguard's predictions are right, those future asset returns likely aren't what investors are hoping for.

  • Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified that Cathie Wood, Ark Investment Management CEO, played a role in his decision to scrap plans to take the electric vehicle maker public. Tesla shareholders are suing the company over losses they say they suffered when Musk tweeted he had "secured" money to take the company private at $420 per share. Musk told the court that Wood sent him a letter indicating small investors would like Tesla to stay publicly traded, Markets Insider reported.

  • Tesla Earnings: Pras on Price Cut Demand Boom

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian gives his take on Tesla’s Earnings Call. You can see the entire show here.

  • Chevron to Buy Back $75 Billion in Stock After Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. plans to buy back $75 billion of shares and increase dividend payouts after a year of record profits that evoked angry denunciations from politicians around the world as soaring energy prices squeezed consumers. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningIBM to Cut About 3,900 Workers, Still Hiring in ‘Higher Growth’ AreasHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller

  • Alphabet Earnings Preview: Buy GOOGL Stock While its Cheap?

    After a decade and a half of near perfect performance, and empire building, Alphabet proved to be fallible

  • Down 44% in 2022, Is Ford an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?

    Ford (NYSE: F) might be a legacy automaker, but it does not want to get left behind in the EV revolution. Investors who want to get in on the electric vehicle boom might have an excellent choice with this dividend-paying stock.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Dropped, but Canoo Soared Today

    The EV sector is starting to mature enough for one widely followed analyst to begin picking winners and losers.

  • Here's Why AT&T Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) climbed more than 6% on Wednesday, following the release of the telecom titan's fourth-quarter earnings report. AT&T added 656,000 postpaid phone subscribers, who pay monthly bills and are generally wireless carriers' most profitable customers. For the full year, AT&T gained a total of nearly 2.9 million of these sought-after subscribers.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Unloads Some of a Favorite

    Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, unloaded one of her favorite stocks Jan. 23, perhaps trying to take advantage of its recent rebound. Ark funds dumped 175,491 shares of Exact Sciences , a medical diagnostics company famous for its at-home colon cancer test. Exact Sciences is the biggest holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF .