SAP removes Tesla from list of company car suppliers -Handelsblatt

Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - German software company SAP will no longer source its company cars from Tesla due to unpunctual deliveries and price fluctuations, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

Handelsblatt cited SAP fleet manager Steffen Krautwasser as saying that Tesla's list prices fluctuate more than those of other manufacturers, which makes planning more difficult and poses a higher risk for the company.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

