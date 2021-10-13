U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

SAP® SuccessFactors® Opportunity Marketplace Drives Internal Mobility and Upskilling to Help Organizations Future-Proof Their Business

WALLDORF, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced SAP® SuccessFactors® Opportunity Marketplace, a new solution that connects workers with individualized recommendations to fuel personal growth and development and increase organizational agility. Backed by a capabilities framework, the SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace solution goes beyond traditional skills-based matching to consider an individual's interests, workstyles and experience to recommend mentorships, learning and networking opportunities as well as short-term assignments, gigs and fellowships.

SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace
Forty-five percent of leaders believe building an organizational culture that celebrates growth, adaptability and resilience is the most important action they can take to transform work, according to Deloitte1. At the same time, a recent Qualtrics study found that purposeful work is among the top three priorities for job candidates.

SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace provides individuals the agency to find and pursue internal opportunities that align with their personal values, passions and interests as well as the strategic needs of the business. At the same time, leaders can gain increased visibility and a better understanding of the strengths and capabilities of their people and teams. The potential gains for individuals and organizations are immense: increased retention and engagement, and ongoing adaptability that will keep people and companies growing and ready for change.

"Preparing for the jobs of the future requires organizations to rethink how they approach learning, internal mobility and upskilling in a way that is informed by data and puts the needs of individuals at the center," said Meg Bear, Chief Product Officer, SAP SuccessFactors. "The center of capabilities and SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace, which we previewed at the SuccessConnect event last year, are the latest examples of how we continue to deliver on our vision of human experience management. By empowering people to celebrate their individuality, from their skills to aspirations, we can elevate their strengths, build dynamic teams and transform the human experience at work."

Using Machine Learning to Help People Bring Their Whole Selves to Work
The foundation of SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace is the center of capabilities, a centralized framework embedded throughout SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite. The center of capabilities uses machine learning to power an adaptable talent profile that continuously shapes and refines a digital picture of an individual's whole self over time, including their skills, competencies, strengths, styles and expertise as well as their motivations, work styles, aspirations and interests. It continuously updates an individual's preferences for development and growth to ensure the recommendations presented within SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace reflect their current interests and goals.

SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace and the center of capabilities will be generally available as part of the 2H 2021 release of SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite. Learn more about these innovations at SuccessConnect and read about our vision for 2022 in "Dynamic Teams Will Power the Future of Work."

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
