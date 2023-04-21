SAPA's Heroic Mission: Emergency Medical Aid for Sudan in the Face of War

KHARTOUM, Sudan, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, April 15th, the once-promising day for Sudan turned into a nightmare as violence and military confrontations erupted between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, and several other cities. The sound of heavy artillery, tanks, and airstrikes filled the air, with clashes spreading to northern Sudan (Merowe), and western Sudan (El Obeid and Elfashir), among other locations.

This fighting unfolded just as civilian and military leaders were on the brink of signing a landmark agreement that would have established a civilian-led government and initiated a process of economic and military reforms. Instead, Sudan now faces a spiraling humanitarian crisis. Since the violence began, 198 civilian deaths have been reported, with approximately 1,207 casualties.

On April 19th, the Preliminary Committee of the Doctor's Union released a harrowing situational report, revealing that 39 out of 59 hospitals in Khartoum are now non-operational. Nine hospitals are besieged, and 16 have been forced to evacuate. At present, only 20 hospitals are fully or partially operational, but they face the imminent threat of shutdown due to critical shortages of medical personnel, supplies, water, and power, as well as the risk of further attacks. Injured or ill civilians are unable to access hospitals due to these dire circumstances. Tragically, five ambulances have been fired upon, while others have been prevented from transporting the injured or critically ill patients.

Amidst this chaos, the Sudanese American Physician Association (SAPA) stands strong as a beacon of hope. As a professional association of Sudanese health care providers trained and practicing in the United States, SAPA is committed to promoting health care and delivering medical services in Sudan, even in the face of ongoing war and conflict. Through their established channels, they continue to provide critical health care services. Currently, SAPA is running a fundraising campaign, making them one of the few NGOs capable of offering health care services during these challenging times. You can support their efforts by visiting their campaign at https://sapa-usa.org/. Their Secretary General is in Khartoum, ready to provide further information.

SAPA proudly announces that, starting today and until further notice, they will be providing natural and cesarean delivery services, as well as pediatric care, by operating the Nada Hospital in Omdurman's Hay Al-Omda neighborhood, situated opposite the Grand Omdurman markets.

The Sudanese American Physician Association (SAPA) condemns the military conflict and expresses grave concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis, calling for an immediate ceasefire. SAPA urges the American public, the US administration, and national and international organizations to provide robust support to Sudan during these challenging times and to address the mounting humanitarian crisis.

