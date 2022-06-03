U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.50
    -25.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,091.00
    -132.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,760.75
    -133.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.10
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.12
    +0.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.80
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -0.27 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1230
    +0.2530 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,738.44
    -362.24 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.61
    -3.03 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Sapience Therapeutics Presents Phase 1 Data at ASCO 2022 Including Efficacy Proof-of-Concept with ST101 in Patients with Refractory Solid Tumors

·6 min read

-Treatment with ST101 resulted in 1 confirmed partial response (PR) in a patient with cutaneous melanoma lasting more than 51 weeks and 2 patients with ongoing stable disease -

- Favorable safety and tolerability profile at all doses with no DLTs or SAEs related to ST101 -

HARRISON, N.Y., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address difficult-to-treat cancers, announced today data from a Phase 1 study demonstrating efficacy proof-of-concept of the Company's lead program, ST101, in patients with refractory solid tumors.  The data will be presented in a poster discussion session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL on June 5, 2022.

ST101, a first-in-class peptide antagonist of C/EBPβ, is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study in patients with advanced unresectable and metastatic solid tumors (NCT04478279).  The primary objectives of the Phase 1 clinical study were to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ST101 and to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose. Secondary and exploratory objectives included pharmacokinetics (PK), preliminary efficacy (RECIST 1.1), and pharmacodynamic (PD) evaluation. The study used a 3+3 dose-escalation design, with once-weekly IV infusion dosing of ST101 at 0.5, 1, 2, 4, 6, 9 mg/kg or a flat dose of 500 mg.

Phase 1 Study Results:

  • As of May 5, 2022, 25 patients with multi-metastatic disease that were refractory to standard therapy received a median of 8 weeks of treatment

  • Three patients show ongoing clinical benefit:

  • No DLTs, dose modifications, or serious adverse events (SAEs) related to ST101

  • Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics support the selection of a 500 mg flat dose as the recommended Phase 2 dose

Dr. Alice Bexon, Sapience's Chief Medical Officer, commented, "We remain extremely pleased with the safety and efficacy ST101 has demonstrated in Phase 1, with evidence of clinical benefit across the whole dose range explored, particularly at higher doses and in patients with melanoma. The Phase 2 expansion portion of the study is going very well, with all cohorts enrolling, and a confirmed partial response in a patient with recurrent glioblastoma, which is very exciting.  We believe that ST101's unique mechanism of action targeting C/EBPß represents a potentially transformative approach to treating cancer."

Phase 1 Patients with Clinical Benefit (SD, PR): 

Tumor type

Dose

Response

Duration (wks)





Signet ring adenoCa

0.5 mg/kg

SD

81+

Small bowel adenoCa

2 mg/kg

SD

18

Abdominal sarcoma

2 mg/kg

SD

9

Cutaneous melanoma

4 mg/kg

PR

51+

Hepatocellular carcinoma

6 mg/kg

SD

18

Esophageal adenoCa

6 mg/kg

SD

9

Cutaneous melanoma

9 mg/kg

SD

35+

Uveal melanoma

500 mg (flat dose)

SD

18

Mucosal melanoma

500 mg (flat dose)

SD

18


+indicates ongoing treatment

SD=stable disease
PR=partial response

Details of the poster presentation at ASCO 2022 are as follows:

Abstract Number: 3014
Title: Efficacy proof-of-concept from a phase 1 study of a novel therapeutic peptide, ST101, targeting the oncogenic transcription factor C/EBPβ in patients with refractory solid tumors
Session Title/Track: Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Session Type: Poster Discussion Session
Date/Time: June 5, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Abstracts and full session details can be accessed through the ASCO meeting planner:  Abstracts | ASCO Annual Meeting

About ST101 and the Phase 1-2 Study
ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study in patients with advanced unresectable and metastatic solid tumors (NCT04478279). ST101-101 is an open-label, two-part, Phase 1-2 dose-finding study designed to determine the safety, tolerability, PK, PD, and proof-of-concept efficacy of ST101 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The study consists of two phases: Phase 1 dose escalation/regimen exploration and Phase 2 expansion. In the ongoing dose escalation study, ST101 has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with a durable RECIST 1.1-confirmed partial response (PR) in a patient with cutaneous melanoma and evidence of long-lasting stable disease in several additional patients. In the ongoing Phase 2 dose expansion part of the study, ST101 has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with a confirmed partial response in a patient with recurrent GBM.  Sapience is actively enrolling patients with GBM, metastatic cutaneous melanoma, locally advanced or metastatic hormone-receptor positive breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer. ST101 has been granted Fast Track designation for recurrent GBM and advanced cutaneous melanoma in patients who have disease progression on or after anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapy, as well as orphan designations from the FDA for advanced melanoma, glioma and AML, and from the European Commission for the treatment of glioma.

About Sapience Therapeutics
Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics for major unmet medical needs, particularly high mortality cancers. Sapience's approach holds potential to target intracellular interactions that are traditionally considered "undruggable targets". Its lead program, ST101, is a peptide antagonist of C/EBPβ that has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in multiple indications, including confirmed partial responses in cutaneous melanoma in Phase 1 and GBM in Phase 2.  ST101 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study with potential applications in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements.  Any statements herein other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties (including with respect to Sapience's preclinical and clinical development programs).   These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts
Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.
Barry Kappel, Ph.D., M.B.A.
President and Chief Executive Officer
info@sapiencetherapeutics.com

Media and Investor Contact:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
(858) 366-3243
amy@juniper-point.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sapience Therapeutics)
(PRNewsfoto/Sapience Therapeutics)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapience-therapeutics-presents-phase-1-data-at-asco-2022-including-efficacy-proof-of-concept-with-st101-in-patients-with-refractory-solid-tumors-301560899.html

SOURCE Sapience Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Why Regeneron Wasn't a Healthy Stock Today

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) had a day to forget, at least as far as its stock was concerned. Regeneron announced that it's buying out its partner Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) stake in Libtayo, the cancer drug on which they've collaborated. Under the terms of the arrangement, Regeneron would hold the exclusive development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the medication worldwide.

  • The FDA May Decide on Novavax's Vaccine Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know

    It's the moment investors in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been waiting for. A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee will meet next week to discuss the possible authorization of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax originally aimed to file for authorization in the first half of last year, but the company struggled with manufacturing issues, which held up its filing.

  • If Your Hand Looks Like This You May Be Seriously Ill, Say Doctors

    The body has a number of reliable diagnostic indicators, "check engine" lights that don't hesitate to let you know when something's not right—headaches, chest pain, stomach issues. But another diagnostic indicator is right in front of you: Your hands. How they feel and look can tip you off to medical issues that need to be addressed. In some cases, they can indicate you might be seriously ill. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Sign

  • Why Pfizer Needs a High-Growth Pipeline

    Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has racked up successes during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the first to enter the market with a vaccine in December 2020 and a pill treatment in December 2021. Outside of the Covid space, Pfizer sells a number of megablockbusters such as blood-thinner Eliquis, breast-cancer drug Ibrance, pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, and arthritis treatment Xeljanz. The company also sees higher growth coming from blockbuster drugs Vyndaqel for cardiovascular disease and Inlyta and Xtandi for cancer treatments.

  • Sernova Opens the Market

    Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sernova Corp. (TSXV: SVA) and his team joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

  • Women, people with high cholesterol have higher risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization of COVID vaccine for young children

    The filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), completed on Wednesday, included data showing three lower-dose shots of the vaccine generated a strong immune response in children as young as 6 months of age. No COVID-19 shot is yet approved for children in that age group in most parts of the world. It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low in kids aged 5 to 11.

  • Does This News From Switzerland Mean Trouble for Moderna?

    When coronavirus vaccines first hit the market, countries couldn't get enough of them to meet demand. Vaccine doses from leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer are readily available. Switzerland said late last month that it was set to destroy about 600,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine because they have expired.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Essential COVID Update

    We're entering the third pandemic summer, and it's a confusing time. Cases are up nationwide. Hospitalizations are rising but not to the extent of previous COVID-19 waves. People over 50 are advised to get a fourth vaccine dose. But where are we, really, and what does the future of COVID look like as we head into the fall and beyond? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, shed some light on this during an interview this week. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your he

  • BioVaxys and The Ohio State University Progress Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine Research Program

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"), its research collaborator that is jointly evaluating the Company's novel approach for a "universal vaccine" that can treat a broad range of sarbecoviruses ("pan-sarbecovirus vaccine"), has completed preparation of the surrogate virus neutralization assays for the SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as Pangolin-Cov-GD1 and Bat-CoV-RaTG13 sarbecoviruses.

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences Signs Deployment Agreement with United Arab Emirates' Largest Healthcare Network SEHA

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, today announced that it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company ("SEHA"), the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), for the Company's CognICA™ cognitive assessment platform ("CognICA™) to be dep

  • Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza tests positive for COVID-19, will work remotely

    Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza used an at-home test after experiencing COVID symptoms.

  • Pressure growing to remove 'forever chemicals' from fast-food wrappers

    Environmental and health groups are pushing fast-food companies, supermarket chains and other retail outlets to remove PFAS from their packaging.

  • Amazon Care expands to S.F. Is it the right approach?

    Amazon is trying to crack into that market with its own offering called Amazon Care that has expanded into San Francisco. Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a health care service for its own employees, and has since made it available for third parties as an employer-provided benefit nationwide. The service offers both virtual and in-person services, but you won’t see any Amazon Care clinics spread out around urban neighborhoods like they’ve done with other retail efforts like Amazon Go.

  • Needle attacks at nightclubs across France mystify authorities

    Across France, more than 300 people have reported being pricked out of the blue with needles at nightclubs or concerts in recent months.

  • Roche Shows Interest in This Small-Cap Biotech. Should You?

    The first half of 2022 hasn't been kind to biotech stocks, but the pain has been especially acute for the smallest drug developers with the earliest-stage pipelines. On the first day of June, Repare Therapeutics announced a new partnership with global titan Roche . The up-and-coming drug developer will hand over the rights to its lead drug candidate in return for an upfront cash payment of $125 million and the potential to receive up to $1.2 billion in additional milestones over the next decade-plus.

  • Some blood pressure medicine may decrease the aneurysm rupture risk for people with high blood pressure

    Research Highlights: A new study has found that RAAS inhibitors, a class of blood pressure-lowering medicine, may be better at reducing the risk of brain aneurysm rupture. People with a brain aneurysm – a weakened area of a blood vessel – who were ...

  • Why Repare Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    After the market closed Wednesday, Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) announced that it had entered into a licensing and collaboration deal with Roche (OTC: RHHBY) for its experimental cancer drug, camonsertib, also known as RP-3500. In the wake of that news, Repare shares skyrocketed, and were up by 36.5% as of 11:58 a.m. ET on Thursday. The spectacular gain for Repare Thursday seems to be warranted, especially in light of the details of its agreement with the Swiss healthcare giant.