Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sapiens International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$75m ÷ (US$650m - US$140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Sapiens International has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 7.7% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Sapiens International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sapiens International.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Sapiens International. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 74%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Sapiens International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Sapiens International's ROCE

To sum it up, Sapiens International has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 123% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Sapiens International that we think you should be aware of.

