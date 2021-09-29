U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

Sapphire Digital and ConsumerMedical Partner to Embed Expert Medical Guidance into Healthcare Transparency and Shopping Experience

Partnership brings navigation, clinical advocacy, and expert medical opinion together within a platform that helps consumers make the most informed healthcare decisions

LYNDHURST, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Digital, a leader in digital healthcare shopping, cost transparency, and incentivized healthcare navigation, and ConsumerMedical, a leader in clinical advocacy, decision support and expert medical opinion, today announced a partnership to integrate their joint capabilities.

Providing access to expert decision support within the healthcare member experience reduces member friction in accessing care while increasing member satisfaction and clinical outcomes.

Sapphire Digital and ConsumerMedical partner to help consumers make the most informed healthcare decisions.

Together, they will support consumers with access to the latest evidence-based guidance, deliver virtual expert medical opinions to verify diagnoses and treatment plans, and enable navigation to the highest performing healthcare providers, all within the context of validated quality and cost data.

In a recent Sapphire survey, 44% of U.S. adults report they would like the healthcare system to be more digitally connected and are seeking tools and support to navigate the complex web of healthcare benefits. This new partnership offers consumers a simplified, high-touch experience they demand, while also delivering improved satisfaction and total cost of care savings for health plans, employers and consumers.

"Sapphire Digital is committed to using our technology to enable consumers to become more active participants in their healthcare and efficiently find the best care for themselves and their families," said Kyle Raffaniello, Chief Executive Officer of Sapphire Digital. "Partnering with ConsumerMedical enables us to provide a more efficient and user-friendly solution in a healthcare system that is often complicated and confusing, allowing users to take action on care needs, and receive high-value care as a result."

The S365 platform is an intuitive and modular provider discovery and cost transparency experience that:

  • Makes it easy for members to select quality, affordable care

  • Centralizes best-of-breed solution partners, including virtual care and online appointment scheduling, to eliminate member friction in care selection and access

The addition of ConsumerMedical's services further expands the reach of the Sapphire Digital platform into clinical advocacy and healthcare literacy—supporting both companies' missions to empower consumer decision-making.

"Everything that we do revolves around helping people make the highest quality healthcare decisions," said Kevin Kickhaefer, Chief Executive Officer of ConsumerMedical. "Employers and health plans are continuing to prioritize transparency, consumer experience, and quality outcomes for their insured populations. Together with Sapphire, we've aggregated complementary tools and services that improve 'shopability' and support decision-making, while simultaneously addressing persistent market challenges faced by organizational sponsors of care."

About Sapphire Digital

Sapphire Digital empowers over 87 million healthcare shoppers to find and connect to the right healthcare at the right time and at the right place. By eliminating the complexity, our simple and intuitive shopping and navigation tools help customers select better, more affordable care. Our market-leading integrated incentive and engagement programs are proven to drive higher levels of activation by rewarding shoppers for making the best decision within their plan design.

For more information, please visit getsapphire.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ConsumerMedical

ConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert medical opinion company serving over six million individuals through some of the nation's largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for 25 years. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions, including Medical Decision Support®, Surgery Decision Support®, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical's results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries.

For more information, please visit www.consumermedical.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapphire-digital-and-consumermedical-partner-to-embed-expert-medical-guidance-into-healthcare-transparency-and-shopping-experience-301387481.html

