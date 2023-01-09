Sappi Partners With EcoVadis to Assess Suppliers’ Sustainability Performance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Sappi Limited has partnered with EcoVadis, a global leader in third-party evaluations of business sustainability performance, to benchmark and assess the sustainability practices of Sappi's suppliers and encourage their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"Sappi's purpose is to build a thriving world by unlocking the power of renewable resources to benefit people, communities, and the planet," says Tracy Wessels, General Manager, Group Head of Sustainability, Sappi Limited.

"By working together in partnership with EcoVadis and our valued suppliers, we can better identify risk, assess social and environmental performance, and encourage commitment to sustainable choices and the Sustainable Development Goals throughout our value chain," Tracy says. "This partnership reinforces the expectations we set out in our supplier code of conduct and provides a platform to build transparency and collaborate."

The EcoVadis methodology focuses on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. These criteria align with international sustainability standards.

EcoVadis's actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. More than 75,000 businesses are on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate, and improve sustainability performance to protect their brands, foster transparency, innovate, and accelerate growth.

"We are extremely pleased to work with Sappi, a multinational company demonstrating their leadership and expanding their sustainability commitments by engaging their value chain in the sustainability performance improvement journey," says Emily Rakowski, CMO of EcoVadis. "Having undergone the rating process themselves in all three of their regional entities and achieving Platinum-level performance, Sappi is setting a great example for their suppliers to follow."

