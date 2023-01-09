U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,892.09
    -2.99 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,517.65
    -112.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,635.65
    +66.36 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.91
    +3.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.86
    +0.23 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.10
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0089 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0095 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7800
    -0.2500 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,174.16
    +143.77 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.33
    +0.03 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Sappi Partners With EcoVadis to Assess Suppliers’ Sustainability Performance

Sappi North America
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Sappi Limited has partnered with EcoVadis, a global leader in third-party evaluations of business sustainability performance, to benchmark and assess the sustainability practices of Sappi's suppliers and encourage their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"Sappi's purpose is to build a thriving world by unlocking the power of renewable resources to benefit people, communities, and the planet," says Tracy Wessels, General Manager, Group Head of Sustainability, Sappi Limited.

"By working together in partnership with EcoVadis and our valued suppliers, we can better identify risk, assess social and environmental performance, and encourage commitment to sustainable choices and the Sustainable Development Goals throughout our value chain," Tracy says. "This partnership reinforces the expectations we set out in our supplier code of conduct and provides a platform to build transparency and collaborate."

The EcoVadis methodology focuses on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. These criteria align with international sustainability standards.

EcoVadis's actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. More than 75,000 businesses are on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate, and improve sustainability performance to protect their brands, foster transparency, innovate, and accelerate growth.

"We are extremely pleased to work with Sappi, a multinational company demonstrating their leadership and expanding their sustainability commitments by engaging their value chain in the sustainability performance improvement journey," says Emily Rakowski, CMO of EcoVadis. "Having undergone the rating process themselves in all three of their regional entities and achieving Platinum-level performance, Sappi is setting a great example for their suppliers to follow."

Sappi North America, Monday, January 9, 2023, Press release picture
Sappi North America, Monday, January 9, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sappi North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sappi North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sappi North America



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734595/Sappi-Partners-With-EcoVadis-to-Assess-Suppliers-Sustainability-Performance

Recommended Stories

  • Ryan Tannehill: I definitely have some good years left

    When Ryan Tannehill became the Titans starting quarterback in 2019, he finished the season playing the best football of his career. In 12 appearances with 10 starts, he completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions — leading the league with 9.6 yards per attempt, 13.6 yards per completion, [more]

  • NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Jaguars in Wild Card round

    Check out the early odds for the Wild Card round matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • Robert Saleh says he hasn’t made any decisions on coaching staff, could bring in veteran assistant

    No decisions yet on coaching staff but a veteran presence could be added

  • Putin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling at least for now. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantMild weather, a wider array of suppliers a

  • Tesla price cut sees customers storm stores to demand compensation—and a rival BYD employee may have led the charge

    A mob of angry Tesla customers demanded some form of compensation for buying a new car at the older, higher prices.

  • Virgin Orbit Shares Readiness For UK Rocket Launch

    Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: VORB) shared its readiness for the Start Me Up mission for a historic U.K. launch on January 9. Start Me Up is a collaborative effort between the U.K. Space Agency (UKSA), Cornwall Council, the Royal Air Force, and Virgin Orbit. The Start Me Up mission will carry satellites from seven customers to space, including commercial and government payloads from several nations and a collaborative U.S.-U.K. mission. The LauncherOne system that will conduct the mission

  • Keurig K-Cup Customers May Be Entitled to Cash

    If you're the type that prefers a quick cup of coffee in the morning before you run out the door to join the herd of commuters, there's a good chance you own a Keurig K-Cup machine. Of course, K-Cups do have one nasty downside: They're made of plastic, which naturally creates a ton of waste. As of 2020 K-Cups have been made of polypropylene, which Keurig Dr. Pepper calls "a widely accepted plastic in most curbside recycling programs".

  • Californians Warned to Flee, Head to High Ground as Waters Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of drought, California is in a long flood fight as waves of storms roll in off the Pacific, killing at least 14 people, closing highways and schools and sending residents fleeing for their lives.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapRental H

  • EQT completes big $28M methane-reduction program

    The Pittsburgh-based EQT said that it replaced most of the pneumatic controllers on well sites and compressor stations with electric actuators and air compressors.

  • Abigail Disney says private jets are a climate ‘cancer,’ calls out Elon Musk and other rich ‘babies’

    Disney heiress — who flies commercial, she says — has joined climate-minded voices criticizing Elon Musk, the Kardashians and others who travel by private jet.

  • Rapidly moving Soquel Creek pushing debris into Pacific Ocean

    FOX Weather's Robert Ray is in Capitola Beach, California where he spoke to a resident who said it's going to take months for the area to recover from this and the rapidly moving Soquel Creek is pushing debris into the Pacific Ocean.

  • Rare arctic creature visiting a California suburb draws crowds hoping to catch a glimpse

    “You’re thinking to yourself that it couldn’t possibly be real, and then it swivels its head. Yep, it’s real.”

  • Homes and businesses evacuated due to flooding in San Luis Obispo. Here’s where

    A Highway 101 on- and off-ramp is also closed due to flooding.

  • Tiger shark lurks extremely close to oblivious swimmer in shocking drone footage: 'Most of us have had encounters and had no idea'

    Drone footage captured the chilling moment a tiger shark lurked near the shore as beachgoers swam by.

  • The 193-vehicle pileup that caused 40,000 lbs. of fireworks to explode

    The cause of the accident turned out to be negligence.

  • California Braces for More Widespread Flooding, Damaging Winds

    The National Weather Service has forecast storms in northern and central California caused by cyclones moving across the Pacific Ocean.

  • Gasoline Prices Are Set to Rise If Corn-Belt States Win Fuel Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Americans could end up paying more for their gasoline thanks to a plan by seven Midwestern state governors to boost the use of corn-based ethanol.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapUS Stock Rally Loses Steam After Latest Fedspeak: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley Warns US Stocks Risk 22% SlumpTheir request is unde

  • Analyst Report: Consolidated Edison, Inc.

    Consolidated Edison serves 3 million electric customers, 1 million gas customers, and 1800 steam customers throughout the New York region. ED provides a wide range of energy-related products and services through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Co. of New York (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electricity, gas and steam in New York City and Westchester County; Orange and Rockland Utilities, a utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern New York State, northern New Jersey, and northeastern Pennsylvania; Con Edison Solutions, a retail energy supply and services company; Con Edison Energy, a wholesale energy supply company; Con Edison Development, which owns and operates generating plants and participates in other infrastructure projects; and Con Ed Transmission, a FERC regulated electric and natural gas utility that invests in transmission projects. The company employs approximately 15,000 people.