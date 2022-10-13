Sappi Remains Committed to UN Sustainable Development Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / We've made the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) an integral part of our business. The goals define 17 global priorities that challenge us all at Sappi to apply our creativity and innovation to solutions for complex issues ranging from climate change to responsible consumption and production.

The SDGs were a natural starting point to develop Sappi's new sustainability framework and 2025 targets. These goals enabled us to establish focused, ambitious, and measurable targets that will deliver on Sappi's business strategy, as well as address broader global concerns. Aligning with SDGs also creates the right context for our employees and serves as a common language for our stakeholders and customers.

Focus teams across Sappi worked intensively to evaluate the 17 SDG themes and identify the seven goals where we could be most impactful, setting these as our global priorities.

Sappi is joining the call to step up-using our global impact and working with governments, civil society, businesses, and society-to achieve ambitious action for sustainable development.

If you are interested in other Sappi regional goals, please visit sappi.com/sustainability-and-impact.

