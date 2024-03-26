Sapura Energy Berhad Full Year 2024 Earnings: RM0.032 loss per share (vs RM0.20 loss in FY 2023)

Sapura Energy Berhad (KLSE:SAPNRG) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM4.30b (down 5.6% from FY 2023).

Net loss: RM508.7m (loss narrowed by 84% from FY 2023).

RM0.032 loss per share (improved from RM0.20 loss in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Sapura Energy Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.8% decline forecast for the Energy Services industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Energy Services industry.

The company's shares are up 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Sapura Energy Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

