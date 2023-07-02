Sapura Industrial Berhad (KLSE:SAPIND) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A RM0.025 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Sapura Industrial Berhad (KLSE:SAPIND) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Sapura Industrial Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.025 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.059 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Sapura Industrial Berhad has a trailing yield of 7.1% on the current share price of MYR0.83. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Sapura Industrial Berhad paying out a modest 47% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (63%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Sapura Industrial Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 24% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Sapura Industrial Berhad has seen its dividend decline 8.3% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Sapura Industrial Berhad is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Sapura Industrial Berhad? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Sapura Industrial Berhad paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Sapura Industrial Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Sapura Industrial Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sapura Industrial Berhad you should know about.

