Saputo Cheese USA Inc. Recalls Certain Cheese Products Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes

Saputo Inc.
·3 min read
Saputo Inc.
Saputo Inc.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Cheese USA Inc. (Saputo), is voluntarily recalling certain cheese products in the United States after having been notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022. The products were distributed from August 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022. The affected products were available at supermarkets, wholesale stores, retail stores and restaurants nationwide including Albertsons, Target, Wakefern Stores, Sysco and Shamrock Foods. See listing below.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Saputo is working with impacted customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from the marketplace. Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products identified in the table below with the specified sell by date are urged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. No other Saputo products are affected by this recall.

This recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, consumers with questions may contact Saputo at 1-888-587-2423 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Product Recall Listing
The Brand Name, Product, Pack Size, UPC and Sell By Date that appear on packages of the affected products can assist consumers in identifying the recalled products.

Material Number

Brand

Product

Pack Size

UPC

7000360

Metropolitan

Metropolitan Triple Cream Brie

6.5#

90711565005739

7000241

Metropolitan

Metropolitan Triple Cream Brie

8oz

00711565007679

7000199

Maitre D’

Maitre D’ Soft Ripened Double Cream Brie

2.2#

00780487488422

1007121

Black Bear

Black Bear Double Cream Brie Cheese

10 oz

00780487488460

7000251

Black Bear

Black Bear Brie Wheel

6 lb.

00780487488453

7000309

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese

8oz

00711565112236

7000310

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese

8oz

00711565112243

7000622

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese

14oz

00711565129111

7000783

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese

8oz

00711565204993

7000623

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie with Cracked Peppercorns

2.2#
Random Weight

90711565129121

7000624

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie with Herbs

2.2#
Random Weight

00711565129135

7000626

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Triple Crème Brie

6.5#
Random Weight

00711565129166

7000657

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie

8oz

00711565200520

7000621

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Triple Cream Brie

8oz

00711565129104

7000457

Cobblestreet Market

Cobblestreet Market Gouda Cheese

10 lb.

00822486135447

7000669

Cobblestreet Market

Cobblestreet Market Brie Soft Ripened Cheese

2.2#

00822486179809

7000521

Reny Picot

Reny Picot Brie

7oz

00033421022412

7000819

Block & Barrel

Block & Barrel Brie Cheese Wheel

2.2#
Random Weight

00734730570501

7000820

Block & Barrel

Block & Barrel Brie Cheese Wheel

2.2#
Random Weight

00078982603281

7001166

Good & Gather

Good & Gather Double Cream Brie Soft Ripened Cheese

8oz

00085239047620

About Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc. (SCUSA) is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top ten dairy processors in the world. SCUSA produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the Company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the Company’s brand names, as well as under customer brand names.

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


