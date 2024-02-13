Saputo (TSE:SAP) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.185

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.185 per share on the 15th of March. This means that the annual payment will be 2.6% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Saputo's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before this announcement, Saputo was paying out 92% of earnings, but a comparatively small 66% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 183.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 35% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Saputo Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.42 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.74. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Saputo's EPS has declined at around 17% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Saputo's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Saputo that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

