Sarah Cameron Bought 738% More Shares In OncoSil Medical \

OncoSil Medical Limited (ASX:OSL) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Sarah Cameron recently bought a whopping AU$1.2m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.01. That purchase boosted their holding by 738%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

See our latest analysis for OncoSil Medical

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OncoSil Medical

Notably, that recent purchase by Sarah Cameron is the biggest insider purchase of OncoSil Medical shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.014. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does OncoSil Medical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 10% of OncoSil Medical shares, worth about AU$2.9m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OncoSil Medical Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that OncoSil Medical insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (5 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in OncoSil Medical.

Story continues

Of course OncoSil Medical may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here