NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) advises that its CHESS Depositary Interests (or CDIs) on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") have been halted at the request of the Company pending the release of an announcement in relation to a potential equity raising. The Company has requested a similar halt for its Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The trading halt will continue on the ASX until the earlier of the Company releasing an announcement in relation to the potential equity raising, or the commencement of trading on 3 April 2023.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Company Activities Media Enquiries Andrew Dinning or Paul Schmiede

Sarama Resources Ltd

e: info@saramaresources.com

t: +61 8 9363 7600 Angela East

Media & Capital Partners

e: Angela.east@mcpartners.com.au

t: +61 428 432 025

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Sarama Resources. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sarama Resources Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/746676/Sarama-Announces-Trading-Halt



