Sarasota County EDC supports new initiatives for economic growth, diversity | Indicators

As a longtime recognized vibrant hub for small business, Sarasota County is a place where the entrepreneurial spirit is strong. Site Selection Magazine listed Sarasota as one of the top 50 places in the country to start a business. And, Credit Review ranked Sarasota County the 20th-best place to start a business in high-growth sectors, including the technology industry, and No. 1 nationally as the best place to start a business in the healthcare industry.

The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County’s mission is to support the diversification and growth of the Sarasota County economy. Small business is close to our hearts. Recently, the Economic Development Foundation (EDF), the nonprofit dedicated to raising funds to bolster the programs of the EDC, received a $35,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. The grant aims to support the diversification of the local economy by fostering entrepreneurship.

From North Port to Sarasota, the EDF is supporting new initiatives to build out the local ecosystem and connect local, and new, entrepreneurs with the great business resources found in the region. On April 11 we kick off the Sarasota County Connect Summer Entrepreneurship Series event at Wellen Park. With support from gracious partners, the event and workshop series will be free, with a goal of boosting access to business resources and technical assistance for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Learn more at 26west.scf.edu/sarasotaconnect.

In Sarasota, we are driving an initiative called the Sarasota County Technology and Entrepreneur Network (TEN), focused on the creative and technology sectors. Like any entrepreneurial venture, TEN was born from a small group that identified a problem and wanted to find a solution. The first was that many tech founders were landing in Sarasota and having trouble getting connected and locating support systems that enabled access to funding, workforce and other like-minded entrepreneurs.

What started as a group of five people last year has grown to a network of over 50. TEN includes founders, angel investors, venture funders, workforce providers, government officials, education partners and much more. TEN has identified gaps in the entrepreneurial ecosystem that it aims to improve to foster a strong environment for tech growth. If you’re part of the tech industry, we encourage you to check out the Sarasota TechJAM Monthly Meetup being hosted by Sarasota-based tech and creative entrepreneurs: lu.ma/SarasotaTech.

For those who are interested in supporting our work, we welcome you to donate to the Economic Development Foundation of Sarasota County during the Giving Challenge on April 9-10 (noon through noon). During the Giving Challenge, your donation will be matched up to $100 by The Patterson Foundation.

