Sarawak Agrotourism Conference and Expo (SAtCE) Unfold the Potential of Agrotourism Sector

KUCHING, Malaysia, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sarawak AgroTourism Conference & Expo (SAtCE) scheduled to take place from 28 – 30 August 2023 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching aims to showcase and promote Sarawak's and regional agrotourism in the international arena, brings together local and foreign participants and experts to collaborate in building up the agrotourism sector in Sarawak, as well as Malaysia.

The event is organised by Derrisen Sdn Bhd, endorsed by Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Sarawak (M-FICORD), together with the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP) and Business Events Sarawak.

This inaugural agrotourism conference and expo will gather 350 delegates and 150 exhibitors from the agriculture, tourism sectors and agrotourism stakeholders in hopes to create awareness of the potential of agrotourism for the state and Malaysia. Incorporate also agrotourism expo which will offer a one stop centre for stakeholders of agrotourism ecosystems, and key players of the sector to display the best that can be offered to the visitors on agrotourism products, not only strengthening the industry position but also encouraging more ventures.

With the theme "Promoting Agrotourism Sustainably", about 20 industry experts from Malaysia and 6 other countries, namely Australia, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Philippines and Thailand have confirmed to speak and share their knowledge and experience on specialised topics of agrotourism at SAtCE 2023. Relevant ministries and agencies will also unveil at the conference the policy and assistance available which will benefit industry players and to encourage more ventures in furtherance the reach of agrotourism in the state.

"This is the first time such an event to be organised in Sarawak, as well as in Malaysia. We are also trilled that the Premier of Sarawak YAB Tan Sri Dr Abang Johari Openg has agreed to officiate SAtCE on 28 August 2023, it shows that the authority of Sarawak is highly committed in developing the agrotourism sector," says Mr Nor Azmi Sulong, project consultant of SAtCE.

"As the ministry responsible in spearheading the development of agriculture and rural communities in Sarawak, we are delighted to support SAtCE in developing the agrotourism sector as part of our mission to transform and sustain the agriculture and rural economy through modernisation and commercialisation. We commended the organiser for their efforts by putting together such an event in Kuching and welcome entrepreneurs, private sector and farmers to take part in this important event and welcome all delegates to Kuching," says Mr Sirai Daha, permanent secretary of M-FICORD.

"Agrotourism is a concept rapidly gaining popularity, coupled with the increased awareness of sustainability in tourism, the organisation of SAtCE is just timely to remind industry players both from agriculture and tourism sectors the great potential lies in agrotourism. Sarawak as a state rich in agriculture resources has the advantage to further developing agrotourism." says Datu Sherrina Hussaini, permanent secretary of MTCP.

The 3-day event is now open for participation booking and the organiser has tailored-made a series of marketing and promotional packages to assist industry players to promote their products and services to targeted audiences. Interested parties can contact the organiser at azmi@derrisen.com for further details.

For more information about SAtCE, visit www.agrotourismsarawak.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Derrisen Sdn Bhd

Specialising in organising business events for the trade industry, Derrisen is helmed by a passionate and professional team of event strategists dedicated to providing a catalyst for the industry's growth and development. It has years of combined expertise in project management, operations, sales and marketing as well as experiences in managing various leading industry and lifestyle portfolios in the region.

