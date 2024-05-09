Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (KLSE:SCIB) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (KLSE:SCIB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = RM6.6m ÷ (RM255m - RM76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 3.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 8.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 3.7% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad is utilizing 173% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 76% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

