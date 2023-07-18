Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (KLSE:SCIB) shareholders have earned a 23% CAGR over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (KLSE:SCIB) which saw its share price drive 172% higher over five years. Shareholders are also celebrating an even better 230% rise, over the last three months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad can boast revenue growth at a rate of 16% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 22% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 178%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 162% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 23% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

