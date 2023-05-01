Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.06

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.06 per share on the 14th of July. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.2%.

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 41.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0333 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.2% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

