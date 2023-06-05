Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 7.1% Yield

Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Sarawak Plantation Berhad's shares before the 9th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.15 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Sarawak Plantation Berhad has a trailing yield of 7.1% on the current share price of MYR2.12. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Sarawak Plantation Berhad is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Sarawak Plantation Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 60% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Sarawak Plantation Berhad could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Sarawak Plantation Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.1% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is Sarawak Plantation Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Sarawak Plantation Berhad is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Sarawak Plantation Berhad's dividend merits.

In light of that, while Sarawak Plantation Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Sarawak Plantation Berhad that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

