Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.05

Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.05 per share on the 19th of January. The dividend yield of 6.9% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Sarawak Plantation Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 131% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 20.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.10 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Sarawak Plantation Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 33% a year over the past five years. Sarawak Plantation Berhad is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

In Summary

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Sarawak Plantation Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sarawak Plantation Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

