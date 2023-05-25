Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.05

Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) will pay a dividend of MYR0.05 on the 6th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Sarawak Plantation Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Sarawak Plantation Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 11.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 76%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.10 total annually to MYR0.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Sarawak Plantation Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 49% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Sarawak Plantation Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Sarawak Plantation Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

