Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) will pay a dividend of MYR0.05 on the 6th of July. The dividend yield will be 7.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Sarawak Plantation Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Sarawak Plantation Berhad's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 11.5% over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 76% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.10 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.15. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Sarawak Plantation Berhad has grown earnings per share at 49% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Sarawak Plantation Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Sarawak Plantation Berhad might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Sarawak Plantation Berhad (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Is Sarawak Plantation Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

