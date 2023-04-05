Sarcoidosis therapeutics market size to grow by USD 64.82 million from 2021 to 2026: Rising awareness about sarcoidosis to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sarcoidosis therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 64.82 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The market growth will be driven by factors such as rising awareness about sarcoidosis, special regulatory designations, and increasing funding for research on sarcoidosis. However, the increasing competition from generics may impede market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market

The increasing awareness about sarcoidosis is driving the market growth. Various government and non-government organizations, such as the Foundation for FSR and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the NIH, are working on improving awareness about sarcoidosis and its treatment. The Sarcoidosis Network Foundation (SNF) promotes education about sarcoidosis. It also supports research to find the cure and prevention of this disease and improve the quality of life of affected patients in the US. The British Lung Foundation (BLF) also raises awareness about the disease, including its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment in the UK. Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Sarcoidosis therapeutics market – Vendor analysis

This report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information about various market vendors. Some of the key vendors and their offerings are listed below:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers sarcoidosis therapeutics through its Methotrexate 50 MG/2ML solution.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers sarcoidosis therapeutics through its Methotrexate tablets.

Antares Pharma Inc. - The company offers sarcoidosis therapeutics named OTREXUP (methotrexate) injection.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers sarcoidosis therapeutics through its Methotrexate Injection, USP.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc - The company offers sarcoidosis therapeutics named RAYOS (prednisone).

Apotex Inc.

Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Sarcoidosis therapeutics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (corticosteroids and other therapeutics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The corticosteroids segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Corticosteroids are medications that perform anti-inflammatory and immune suppression activities. They are primarily used for the treatment of sarcoidosis. Therefore, factors such as the increase in the application of corticosteroids are driving the growth of this segment.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sarcoidosis therapeutics market.

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the sarcoidosis therapeutics market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The rise in awareness about sarcoidosis in key countries such as the US and Canada will drive the sarcoidosis therapeutics market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a sample report

Sarcoidosis therapeutics market – Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The novel drug pipeline for sarcoidosis is a key trend influencing market growth.

For instance, Relief Therapeutics is developing aviptadil, which targets vasoactive intestinal peptide receptors.

Araim Pharmaceuticals is in the process of developing a peptide called cibinetide, which has shown agonist activity at the innate repair receptor (IRR).

Therefore, the development of such drugs is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing competition from generics is challenging market growth.

Generic drugs gain marketing approval in less time when compared to innovator drugs.

The development of generic drugs is simple, less time-consuming, and requires lower R&D expenditure than innovator drugs, as preclinical and clinical studies are not required for generic versions.

Azimune (azathioprine), RAYOS (prednisone), Remicade (infliximab), and Predyl-O (prednisolone) are some of the generic drugs for the treatment of sarcoidosis.

Therefore, a rise in demand for generics is expected to hinder the growth of the global sarcoidosis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, and challenges and forecast period (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this sarcoidosis therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sarcoidosis therapeutics market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the sarcoidosis therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sarcoidosis therapeutics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sarcoidosis therapeutics market vendors

Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 64.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Apotex Inc., Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Johnson and Johnson Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health Care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.5 Antares Pharma Inc.

10.6 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

10.7 Horizon Therapeutics Plc

10.8 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.9 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

10.10 Mallinckrodt Plc

10.11 Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

