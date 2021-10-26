U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Sarcos Corp.
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) will webcast a live audio feed of its third quarter 2021 financial results conference call with financial analysts on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available on a listen-only basis at investor.sarcos.com. An archive of the call will be available beginning on November 9, 2021, at investor.sarcos.com through December 9, 2021.

For more information on Sarcos, its leadership team, and its award-winning product portfolio, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) is a leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. Leveraging more than 30 years of research and development, Sarcos’ mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian® S, Guardian® GT, Guardian® XO®, and Guardian® XT™, are designed to revolutionize the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done. Sarcos is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Sarcos’ management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Sarcos is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in Sarcos’ registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 15, 2021 and other documents which Sarcos has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC. The documents filed by Sarcos with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Ben Mimmack Head of Investor Relations (801) 419-0438 pr@sarcos.com ir@sarcos.com


