Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 13%

Market forces rained on the parade of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After this downgrade, Sarcos Technology and Robotics' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$23m in 2023. This would be a huge 45% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 51% to US$0.51. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$27m and US$0.48 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

See our latest analysis for Sarcos Technology and Robotics

The consensus price target fell 20% to US$2.75, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Sarcos Technology and Robotics' valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Sarcos Technology and Robotics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.25 and the most bearish at US$2.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Sarcos Technology and Robotics' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 64% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 301% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Sarcos Technology and Robotics' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Sarcos Technology and Robotics after today.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Sarcos Technology and Robotics analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here