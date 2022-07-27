U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.75
    +37.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,897.00
    +165.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,306.25
    +193.75 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.60
    +12.80 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.41
    -0.57 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.20
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.01 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0151
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7850
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    +0.90 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8960
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,344.82
    +419.15 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.51
    +7.41 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.85
    +51.57 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarcos Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STRC
  • STRCW
Sarcos Corp.
Sarcos Corp.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) will participate in the following investor conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022:

Jefferies Industrial Conference, New York:

Date:

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Format:
Speaker:

Presentation and 1x1’s
Kiva Allgood, CEO, Sarcos

Presentation Time:
Webcast Link:

10:00 a.m. ET
https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff250/strc/1865208

For more information on Sarcos, its leadership team, and its award-winning product portfolio, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) is a leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity, enable remote operations and reduce operational costs. Sarcos’ mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian® S, Guardian® GT, Guardian® XO®, Guardian® XT and the Sapien family of robotic arms, along with Sarcos’ Detect computer vision software and Intellect autonomy software, are designed to revolutionize the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done. Sarcos is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has a second location in Pittsburgh, PA. Shares of Sarcos trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol STRC and the company’s stock was added to the Russell 2000® index in 2022. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.

Investor Contact:
Ben Mimmack
Head of Investor Relations
(801) 419-0438
pr@sarcos.com
ir@sarcos.com



Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Piled Into as Inflation Skyrockets

    A historically high U.S. inflation rate of 9.1% hasn't stopped the Oracle of Omaha from putting his company's cash to work in five stocks.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • BBQ Holdings (BBQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, BBQ Holdings (BBQ) closed at $11.50, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • PayPal Is Being Targeted by Activist Elliott. Here’s Why.

    Elliott Management, the $50 billion hedge fund, has taken a stake in the payments company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Is Upstart Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was one of the hottest tech stocks last year. Upstart goes a step further by gathering additional data -- including a customer's educational history, area of study, GPA, standardized test scores, and work history -- to create a more comprehensive lending profile. Upstart processes that data with its cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform, then partners with banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships to provide personal loans.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Is Nikola Stock a Buy Now?

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has taken investors on a wild ride over the past two years. The electric truck maker went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) run by General Motors' (NYSE: GM) former vice-chairman Steve Girsky on June 3, 2020, and the combined company's shares opened at $37.55 the following day. Less than a week later, Nikola's stock surged to an all-time high of $79.73, which valued the company at a whopping $28.8 billion -- even though it hadn't delivered a single truck yet.

  • Shopify Reports Q2 Loss As Revenue, Merchandise Volume Miss Estimates

    E-commerce firm Shopify on Wednesday said it swung to a loss in the June quarter while revenue and gross merchandise volume missed estimates.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Coinbase’s Troubles Are Too Much for Cathie Wood as ARK Dumps the Stock

    Cathie Wood's funds sold Coinbase stock for the first time this year as the shares plummeted by 21% on Tuesday.

  • Is It Time to Buy This Year's Worst-Performing Growth Stocks?

    Introduced to the stock market during a major bull market that ran for 14 years (ignore the pandemic-induced crash of 2020), it might have seemed that stocks could only go up. Meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and even marijuana stocks were trends that indicated many investors had never been through a bear market. Market downturns are the time you should be putting your money to work because high-flying growth stocks that were previously out of reach have now been brought down to more reasonable levels, and some are downright bargains.

  • Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

    Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1, 2022 dividend.

  • Teva Stock Soars After Reaching $4.25 Billion Opioid Settlement

    The Israeli drugmaker used a second-quarter update to signal it will pay up to $4.25 billion spread over 13 years to settle lawsuits.

  • PayPal Rises Premarket on News of Elliott Stake

    PayPal shares rose premarket after The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor [Elliott Management has a stake](https://www.wsj.com/articles/activist-elliott-management-holds-stake-in-paypal-11658877844) in the digital payments company. PayPal stock was recently up more than 6%. The size of the stake, as well as Elliott's intentions, have not been reported. PayPal last year scrapped a deal to acquire Pinterest, in which The Journal reported [Elliott also has a stake](https://www.wsj.