Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Sarcos Corp.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) will participate in the following investor conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022:



Jefferies Industrial Conference, New York:

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Format:

Speaker: Presentation and 1x1’s

Kiva Allgood, CEO, Sarcos Presentation Time:

Webcast Link: 10:00 a.m. ET

https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff250/strc/1865208

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) is a leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity, enable remote operations and reduce operational costs. Sarcos’ mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian® S, Guardian® GT, Guardian® XO®, Guardian® XT™ and the Sapien family of robotic arms, along with Sarcos’ Detect computer vision software and Intellect autonomy software, are designed to revolutionize the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done. Sarcos is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has a second location in Pittsburgh, PA. Shares of Sarcos trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol STRC and the company’s stock was added to the Russell 2000® index in 2022. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.

