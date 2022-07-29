U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +13.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,056.18
    +197.77 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SRPT
    Watchlist
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on July 29, 2022 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 28 individuals hired by Sarepta in July 2022. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 36,100 shares of Sarepta's common stock, and in the aggregate 18,475 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The options have an exercise price of $92.95 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's common stock on July 29, 2022 (the “Grant Date”). One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting date.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com


Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Elon Musk Delivers Good News on Inflation

    Airline ticket prices have soared. It is in this context that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla has just made observations that will cheer almost everyone: consumers, Tesla customers, investors and politicians. In a series of tweets posted on July 28, Musk announced that the prices of the raw materials Tesla needs to make its cars are falling.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • Roku stock plummets on big earnings miss, gloomy outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses why Roku stock is down Friday.

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Bausch Receives a Mortal Blow

    The company's future is in doubt after losing a key patent litigation

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.5445

    British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s ( LON:BATS ) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.5445 per share on 10th of...

  • P&G misses on earnings, cites still-rising costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down second-quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.

  • Monkeypox treatment maker prepared to ramp up manufacturing, CEO says

    SIGA Technologies, maker of the only available monkeypox treatment, is working to ramp up manufacturing for broader global distribution.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Gran

  • Alibaba Added to SEC List of Chinese Firms Facing Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has moved a step closer toward getting booted off US stock exchanges for American inspectors not being able to access to financial audits.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyEuro-Zone Infla

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

    AbbVie (ABBV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.81% and 0.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bill Ackman calls carried interest loophole an 'embarrassment' after new tax bill

    Washington Democrats may have found an unlikely ally in their bid to end a long time tax rule enjoyed by some of Wall Street’s richest executives: hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

  • U.S. inflation surges again and stays at 40-year high, key price gauge shows

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose a sharp 1% in June, led by higher fuel prices, in a sign that price pressures in the economy are still intense and unlikely to relent quickly.

  • ARK continues to slide following Roku losses and selling off Coinbase shares

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Alexandra Semenova details the losses Cathie Wood's ARK ETF is seeing amid Roku's earnings miss, Teledoc investments, and sale of Coinbase shares.

  • Why Rebounding Stocks May Not Be a Good Thing

    After dropping for the first 5 ½ months of the year, the S&P 500 has rebounded 8.5% since June 15 and 4.7% since July 26, the day before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Investors have turned enthusiastic toward stocks partly because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after the rate hike that the central bank will eventually slow its rate hike campaign. Never mind that the Fed said in its statement announcing the rate increase that it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range [for the federal funds rate] will be appropriate."

  • Bad News Gives Intel a Black Eye, But It's No K.O.

    We wrote a story on Intel on June 8 with a headline of " Intel is Putting Its Negative News Behind It," and concluded that, "I learned early in my career to pay attention when a stock or commodity did not go lower on bearish news -- this was a sign that the news was already discounted. This is how I view the price action on INTC today. Traders could wait a couple of days but I do not expect INTC to make a new low close for the move down.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Are Sinking This Week

    The company is making progress on its solid-state battery technology, but the timeline has been pushed back.