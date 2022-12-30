U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.11 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,605.64
    -28.68 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.45
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on December 31, 2022 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 13 individuals hired by Sarepta in December 2022. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 11,325 shares of Sarepta's common stock, and in the aggregate 5,875 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The options have an exercise price of $129.58 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's common stock on December 31, 2022 (the “Grant Date”). One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting date.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why TG Therapeutics Stock Was a Solid Winner This Week

    On Wednesday, TG Therapeutics divulged the happy news that it earned Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for multiple sclerosis (MS) drug ublituximab-xiiy, brand-named Briumvi. The approval covers the treatment of relapsing forms of MS, which includes clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease. In its press release on the FDA's nod, TG Therapeutics quoted its CEO Michael Weiss as saying that "We believe in the importance of treatment alternatives for patients and believe the profile of Briumvi offers unique attributes to patients and physicians alike."

  • 3 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Diving into why investors with long-term horizons might seriously consider buying proven large-cap stocks poised to grow within essential industries heading into 2023 amid all of the uncertainty, recession fears, and selling.

  • How much money do I need to make to be in the top 1%, 5%, and 10% in the US? It's probably less than you think

    Are you on the upper rungs of the class ladder?

  • 10 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high-risk high-reward stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion, you can go directly to the 5 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now. The year 2022 has been unkind toward hypergrowth investments. According to Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank […]

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Apple stock a top pick for 2023, Citi analyst says

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses an analyst's call on Apple stock.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid AT&T Stock in 2023

    Take AT&T (NYSE: T), for example. The telecom giant has long been popular for its high dividend yield, but its stock performance has been consistently underwhelming. While AT&T's dividend has saved it from negative returns over the last decade, it trails the S&P 500 index significantly as well as its rivals Verizon and T-Mobile.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen: In Retrospect

    In this article, we will look at some of the dividend stock picks from Morgan Stanley’s quant screen and how they have performed in the fourth quarter. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can go to 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley has been […]

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in January

    The cloud has emerged as one of the more transformational technologies of the current era. Alphabet, like Amazon and Microsoft before it, approached the cloud as a second act. All three tech giants pivoted to the cloud to either supplement or compensate for slowing growth in original business lines.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 50% loss over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ), it is important to...

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Big tech took a big fall during 2022. Now's the time to pick up the pieces with Intel and Apple.

  • 1 Cathie Wood Stock to Buy While It's Affordable, and 1 to Avoid (for Now)

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Between high inflation, rising interest rates, and concerns that a recession may be coming, investors have had a lot to digest lately. Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) mission is to build a better internet, and it would be hard to argue that the company isn't succeeding on that front. It provides its clients with protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that aim to render websites and applications inaccessible, and it also provides content delivery network services that speed up the rate at which data is transferred.

  • 12 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 biggest stocks that benefit from rising interest rates. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates. The US Federal Reserve has increased the benchmark interest rates to a range of […]

  • Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion

    A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion. On those dates, for a variety of reasons, many financial firms prefer to park cash at the central bank rather than in private markets.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $20

    Last year's highfliers have fallen deeply out of favor due to higher interest rates and uncertainty over the economy. Business might soften in a recession, but companies serving a long-term growing market will rebound when the uncertainty clears. Two growth stocks that have fallen below $20 per share are the cloud-based lending provider Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and fast-growing cybersecurity expert SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Ford Motor Company (F). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE:NOC) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

    Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. Given the company's...