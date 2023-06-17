Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SRPT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The US$12b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$703m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.1b leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Sarepta Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Sarepta Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 16 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$486m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 62%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Sarepta Therapeutics' upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Sarepta Therapeutics to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Sarepta Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

