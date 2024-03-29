Sarepta Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SRPT) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock increases 3.6% this past week

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shareholders have seen the share price rise 70% over three years, well in excess of the market return (17%, not including dividends).

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Given that Sarepta Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Sarepta Therapeutics saw its revenue grow at 27% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 19% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put Sarepta Therapeutics on your radar. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Sarepta Therapeutics will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 30% in the last year, Sarepta Therapeutics shareholders lost 4.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.4%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Sarepta Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing here.

