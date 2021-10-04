Sarepta Therapeutics Opens Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence in Columbus, Ohio

Sarepta’s Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence – Building Exterior

The new, state-of-the-art research facility encompasses 85,000 square feet and significantly expands Sarepta’s global research and development capabilities.

Grand Opening Ceremony (Oct 4, 2021)

Sarepta’s Chief Scientific Officer Louise Rodino-Klapac and CEO Doug Ingram were joined by distinguished guests including The Honorable JON HUSTED, Lieutenant Governor, State of Ohio; EDDIE PAULINE, President & CEO, BioOhio; JESSICA EVANS, Psy.D., Assistant Director, Speak Foundation; PAT FURLONG, President & CEO, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy; and representatives from state and local government.

Center dedicated to research and development activities to advance Sarepta’s industry-leading, multi-platform pipeline

The Center encompasses 85,000 square feet of space, tripling Sarepta’s footprint in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today celebrated the grand opening of the Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence (GTCOE), its new research facility in Columbus, Ohio.

The 85,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility expands Sarepta’s research and development capabilities and footprint, which includes sites in Cambridge, Andover and Burlington, Mass. With more than 70 employees today and plans to double the number of employees by the end of 2022, the Center is focused on discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development supporting Sarepta’s pipeline of genetic medicines which includes RNA, gene therapy and gene editing programs. The Center also supports process development and optimization work that enables the transition from clinical-scale to commercial-scale manufacturing, a critical task facing companies developing gene therapies.

“Advances in the science of genetic medicine are creating incredible opportunities to develop medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people with rare diseases. Sarepta’s Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence complements and enhances our existing research and development expertise and will play a central and strategic role in our future as the leader in precision genetic medicine,” said Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta.

Among the guests joining the Sarepta team today for a dedication, ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tours: The Honorable Jon Husted, Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor; Pat Furlong, president and chief executive officer, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD); Jessica Evans, assistant director, The Speak Foundation; local officials; and luminaries from Columbus’ growing biotechnology sector. At the event, Sarepta also announced a $20,000 donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, with Dee Anders, chief executive officer and executive director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, present to accept.

“Sarepta has operated in Columbus since 2018 and we’re proud to be at the forefront of Columbus’ emergence as a leading hub for biotechnology – committed to the local community and the patients and families we serve,” said Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D., Sarepta’s Columbus-based executive vice president and chief scientific officer. “Our growing presence in Ohio will help us strengthen our close working relationships with long-standing local partners such as Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while we work with the greatest urgency to advance our pipeline, further the science of genetic medicine and create an environment where future generations of scientific talent will thrive.”

“Sarepta Therapeutics’ decision to expand in Ohio is the latest example that Ohio is a great state to grow a business,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “When we created the Columbus Innovation District last year, we were focused on cultivating the right environment in central Ohio to attract new investments and jobs in gene and cell therapy. This new facility is a victory, as it builds on our strategy, creating jobs and producing some of the most advanced research and development of precision genetic medicine, further solidifying Ohio as a leader in gene therapy.”

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "intends," "potential," "possible" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding potential opportunities in the rare disease space; the potential transformative benefits of medicines in the rare disease space; our plans to double the number of employees in Columbus, Ohio by the end of 2022; and the potential for our growing presence in Ohio to help strengthen our close working relationships with long-standing local partners while we work with the greatest urgency to advance our pipeline, further the science of genetic medicine and create an environment where future generations of scientific talent will thrive.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control. Known risk factors include, among others: we may not be able to execute on our business plans and goals, including meeting our expected or planned regulatory milestones and timelines, clinical development plans, and bringing our product candidates to market, due to a variety of reasons, many of which are outside of our control, including possible limitations on company financial and other resources, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved for in a timely manner, regulatory, court or agency decisions, such as decisions by the United States Patent and Trademark Office with respect to patents that cover our product candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other SEC filings we make, which you are encouraged to review.

Any of the foregoing risks could materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and the trading price of Sarepta’s common stock. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties we face, we encourage you to review our SEC filings. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements based on events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

