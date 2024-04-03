Sargento's Gentine family intends to purchase 52 Stafford building in Plymouth

The exterior of the closed 52 Stafford as seen, December 2023, Monday, February 5, 2024, in Plymouth, Wis.

PLYMOUTH — The family behind Sargento Foods intends to purchase the former 52 Stafford building in downtown Plymouth, following its closure and uncertain future.

The Gentines plan to purchase the hotel, originally opened as the Laack Hotel in 1892, and the H.C. Laack building, according to a news release. The Laack building was first a hardware and drug store. Both properties on Mill and Stafford streets were first owned by Henry C. Laack.

Sargento CEO Louie Gentine said he has “fond memories” of the Laack building.

“After church, my parents would take us there for breakfast,” he said in a news release. “I remember the malts, shakes and the countless number of personal coffee mugs hanging on the wall. My mom worked there. My wife, Paula, worked there.”

“These buildings have been fixtures in downtown Plymouth for over a century and I look forward to the opportunity to restore them as an anchor for our community,” he continued.

The Gentine family signed purchase agreements for both properties and could pursue historical restoration. This work includes structural repair and updated weatherization. Future plans and the purchase agreement could be finished in the coming months.

“Born and raised in this community, I take great pride in the city of Plymouth,” Lee Gentine said. "Renovating and preserving the history of this community has long been a passion of mine.”

Lee Gentine helped guide the creation of the Cheese Counter in Plymouth, Wis. Gentine, a member of the board of directors of Sargento, spoke about the importance of cheese in Plymouth and Sheboygan County.

The 52 Stafford property was added to the National Register of Historical Places in 1985. Its website claimed it was the longest-operating hotel in Wisconsin.

The Gentines have previous investments in Plymouth, including the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center, 133 E. Mill St.

