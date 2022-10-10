SarHap Announces Women Empowerment in South Africa and Launches Glueless Wig

SarHap Hair Line announced that their company train and provide employment to South African woman as well as addition of their new products.

Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SarHap Hair Line is pleased to announce they are currently encompassed in a women’s empowerment and employment program as a method to help women and girl children discover their talents in the beauty and cosmetics industry in South Africa.

Regardless, they also declared openly the addition of glueless swiss lace which tends to be worn effortlessly by women and bring out the natural looks in them.

The SarHap Hair-Line women empowerment aims to promote social innovation and entrepreneurship among young woman in South Africa.

According to the CEO of SarHap Hair Line, they have impacted knowledge to some women that they can come to be better citizens in their society.

They believe that women should be given opportunities to express their fundamental human rights and to achieve this, young women empowerment became essential solution.

“Our target is to create a society where every woman is engaged with something and we are glad to announce that we have successfully trained hundreds of young women as a method of elevating poverty and giving back to society”

According to their Instagram handle, the management of SarHap Hair Line excitedly announce the establishment of their retail stores with a progressive flow of annual income recorded by the stores.

“The journey has been challenging but today, we have successfully established 9 retail stores across South Africa and in our home branch in Alberton, we have about 40 promising young women under our employment and payroll as a way of given back to the society”

SarHap Hair Line introduced a Glueless wigs in their stores. This additional product is particularly for those of their customers who prefer a natural looking hair.

Some of their customers prefer an easy to install and remove wigs, therefore the management reacted immediately and a glueless swiss lace arrived in order to satisfied their customers need.

About SarHap Hair Line

SarHap Hair Line is a supplier of quality virgin Human hair , wigs and wig accessories at affordable prices. They are committed to delivering the best hair product ever as well as provide the best customer service ever known. Some of the products they are known for include Frontal 13×4 lace wigs for Malaysian curls, water waves, Jerry curls, deep waves, 6×6 closure with 4 bundles of 50, etc. They kept upgrading to best services and deliveries as they use the best courtier guy and DHL into making sure their customers are satisfied. Every customer in SarHap is treated as a celebrity.

For more information on SarHap Hair Line products and services visit their website .They are also available on Instagram and Facebook

Company name: SarHap Hair Line

Contact: Stephanie Daniel

Email: infor@sarhaphairline.com

Web: www.sarhaphairline.com

