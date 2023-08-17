Sarine Technologies First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$0.003 (vs US$0.019 in 1H 2022)

Sarine Technologies (SGX:U77) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$23.7m (down 24% from 1H 2022).

Net income: US$953.0k (down 85% from 1H 2022).

Profit margin: 4.0% (down from 21% in 1H 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$0.003 (down from US$0.019 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Sarine Technologies Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.1% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Machinery industry in Singapore are expected to grow by 15%.

Performance of the Singaporean Machinery industry.

The company's shares are down 7.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sarine Technologies (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

