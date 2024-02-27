Sarine Technologies Full Year 2023 Earnings: US$0.008 loss per share (vs US$0.025 profit in FY 2022)

Sarine Technologies (SGX:U77) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$42.9m (down 27% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$2.80m (down by 132% from US$8.80m profit in FY 2022).

US$0.008 loss per share (down from US$0.025 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Sarine Technologies shares are down 8.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sarine Technologies (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

