Sarine Technologies Ltd. (SGX:U77) Will Pay A US$0.01 Dividend In Three Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Sarine Technologies Ltd. (SGX:U77) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Sarine Technologies investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.01 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.025 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sarine Technologies stock has a trailing yield of around 9.1% on the current share price of SGD0.44. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Sarine Technologies has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Sarine Technologies paid out 100% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Sarine Technologies generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 88% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's good to see that while Sarine Technologies's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Sarine Technologies, with earnings per share up 8.9% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Sarine Technologies's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Sarine Technologies? While earnings per share have been growing slowly, Sarine Technologies is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its earnings. However it did pay out a lower percentage of its cashflow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Sarine Technologies don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. We've identified 4 warning signs with Sarine Technologies (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

