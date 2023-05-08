Sarine Technologies (SGX:U77) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Sarine Technologies (SGX:U77), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sarine Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$11m ÷ (US$85m - US$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Sarine Technologies has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 6.4% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Sarine Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sarine Technologies.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Sarine Technologies' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Sarine Technologies in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. That being the case, it makes sense that Sarine Technologies has been paying out 80% of its earnings to its shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Sarine Technologies isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 42% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Sarine Technologies does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

