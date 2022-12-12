SARM1 Inhibitors Market by Target Indications, Type of Molecules, Drug Developers, Drug Candidates and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2040

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



INTRODUCTION

Neurological disorders are considered the second leading cause of death and the primary cause of long-term disability, worldwide. Across the globe, over 6.5 million neurological disorder related deaths are reported annually. Further, according to a report published by the United Nations (UN), close to 1 billion people, globally, suffer from various types of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimerâ€™s disease, Parkinsonâ€™s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis. The growing number of patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders has imposed a huge burden, in terms of finances as well as resources, on the overall healthcare system. In fact, the annual expenditure associated with neurological disorder care in 2020 was more than USD 655 billion, in the US alone. Given the fact that majority of the current treatment options have proven to be inadequate, especially for axonal degeneration associated neurological disorders, there is a high demand for highly effective therapeutics targeting neurological disorders. Interestingly, Sterile Alpha and toll / Interleukin-1 Receptor Motif-Containing 1 (SARM1), an NADase enzyme, has been found to play a critical role in inducing axonal degeneration, which is a central pathological feature in various neurodegenerative disorders.



Presently, several industry and non-industry stakeholders are evaluating SARM1 inhibitors as potential therapeutic agents for the treatment of neurological disorders across various preclinical studies and early stages of clinical development, worldwide. Given the encouraging research outcomes, the players in this domain have received more than USD 10 million in grants, since 2014, from the various private and public organizations. Additionally, several patents related to SARM1 targeting therapies have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, increasing R&D activity and promising pre-clinical data, several promising leads are anticipated to be commercially launched over the coming decade and SARM1 targeting therapeutics market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the mid to long-term.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The â€˜SARM1 Targeting Therapeutics Market, 2022-2040: Distribution by Target Indications (Multiple Sclerosis, Peripheral, Central and Ocular Nervous System Disorders, Peripheral Neuropathies, Glaucoma and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), Type of Molecule (Small Molecules and Biologics), Drug Developers, Drug Candidates and Key Geographical Regions (North America and Europe): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035â€™ report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of SARM1 targeting therapeutics in the healthcare domain, till 2040. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this market space. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A brief introduction to SARM1 targeting therapeutics, featuring information on role of SARM1 pathway in neurodegenerative disorders, mechanism of action of SARM1, along with mechanism of SARM1 pathway inhibition. This chapter further features details related to the recent advancements and future prospects in this domain.

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of SARM1 targeting therapeutics that are currently being researched in pre-clinical studies, featuring an elaborate analysis of such therapies based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (preclinical and discovery), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), target indication (unspecified neurological disorders, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathies, glaucoma and peripheral, central and ocular nervous system disorders) and type of developers (industry and non-industry). In addition, it provides details on the SARM1 targeting therapeutic developers, along with analyses based on their year of establishment, company size, leading players (in terms of number of SARM1 targeting candidates) and geographical location of the players.

An insightful company competitiveness analysis of SARM1 targeting therapeutic developers (industry and non-industry players), taking into consideration supplier strength (based on companyâ€™s experience in this field) and company competitiveness (based on phase of development, target indications and type of molecule).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players that are engaged in evaluating SARM1 targeting therapeutics, featuring a brief overview of the company, along with information on product portfolio, patent portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of more than 120 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on SARM1 targeting therapeutics, over last 12 years, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, most popular journals, popular keywords, most active publishers, most popular affiliations and distribution by geography.

An in-depth analysis on various grants, received since the year 2014, by players engaged in this field based on year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute, type of grant application, activity code, type of study section, purpose of grant, prominent program officers, recipient organizations, popular NIH departments and location of recipient organizations.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to SARM1 targeting therapeutics, till 2022, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geographical region, CPC symbols, type of applicant, key focus area, patent age and leading players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also features a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed patent characteristics and patent valuation analysis.

Information on recent developments (partnerships and collaborations, and funding and investments) reported by several players engaged in the SARM1 targeting therapeutics domain.

A detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the SARM1 targeting therapeutics in the healthcare market, over the period 2022-2040, based on several relevant parameters, such as target patient population, likely launch year of therapy candidates, approval timeline of drugs, likely price points and expected rates of adoption, across various geographical regions. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity related to SARM1 targeting therapeutics market across type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), target indication (multiple sclerosis, peripheral, central and ocular nervous system disorders, peripheral neuropathies, glaucoma and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), drug developers, drug candidates and key geographical regions (North America and Europe).



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analystsâ€™ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming decade, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of SARM1 targeting therapeutics?

What is the evolving trend of publications focused on SARM1 targeting therapeutics?

How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What are the recent developments and strategic initiatives undertaken by players engaged in this market space related to research and development of SARM1 targeting therapeutics?

What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 1 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of SARM1 targeting therapeutics market and its likely evolution in the short to mid and long term.



Chapter 2 is an introductory chapter that highlights overview of SARM1 targeting therapeutics, featuring information on role of SARM1 pathway in neurodegenerative disorders, mechanism of action of SARM1, along with mechanism of SARM1 pathway inhibition. This chapter further features details related to the recent advancements and future prospects in this domain.



Chapter 3 provides information on SARM1 targeting therapeutic candidates that are currently being researched in pre-clinical studies. The chapter features an elaborate analysis of such therapies based on several relevant parameters, phase of development (preclinical and discovery), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), target indication (unspecified neurological disorders, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathies, glaucoma and peripheral, central and ocular nervous system disorders) and type of developers (industry and non-industry). In addition, it provides details on the SARM1 targeting therapeutic developers, along with analyses based on their year of establishment, company size, leading players (in terms of number of SARM1 targeting candidates) and geographical location of the players.



Chapter 4 provides an insightful company competitiveness analysis of SARM1 targeting therapeutic developers, taking into consideration supplier strength (based on experience in this field) and company competitiveness (based on phase of development, target indications and type of molecule). Further, the players were distributed into two peer groups, based on the type of organization, namely industry and non-industry players. After calculating the final score, companies considered in our analysis were plotted onto a four-dimensional bubble chart with supplier strength on the x-axis and company competitiveness on the y-axis. Number of SARM1 targeting therapeutics was further represented by size of the bubble (Pz) and region of location of companies / organizations were represented as color of the bubble.



Chapter 5 includes brief profiles of prominent players (industry and non-industry) that are engaged in evaluating SARM1 targeting therapeutics, featuring a brief overview of the company, along with information on product portfolio, patent portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 consists of a detailed analysis of more than 120 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on SARM1 targeting therapeutics, over last 12 years, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, most popular journals, popular keywords. The chapter also provides information on the most popular publishers, most popular affiliations and distribution by geography.



Chapter 7 features an in-depth analysis on various grants, received since the year 2014, by players engaged in this field based on several relevant parameters, including year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute, type of grant application, activity code, type of study section, purpose of grant, prominent program officers, recipient organizations, popular NIH departments and location of recipient organizations.



Chapter 8 presents an in-depth patent analysis to provide an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered those patents that have been filed / granted related to SARM1 targeting therapeutics, till 2022, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geographical region, CPC symbols, type of applicant, key focus area, patent age and leading players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also features a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed patent characteristics and patent valuation analysis.



Chapter 9 features information on recent developments (partnerships and collaborations, and funding and investments) reported by several players engaged in the SARM1 targeting therapeutics domain.



Chapter 10 includes an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the overall SARM1 targeting therapeutics market over the period 2022-2040, including the likely distribution of the current and future opportunity across a variety of market segments such as, type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), target indication (multiple sclerosis, peripheral, central and ocular nervous system disorders, peripheral neuropathies, glaucoma and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), drug developers, drug candidates and key geographical regions (North America and Europe).



Chapter 11 is an appendix, that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 12 is an appendix, that contains the list of companies and organizations that have been highlighted in the report.



