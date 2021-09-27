U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

Sartorius to expand Business Operations in North America

·3 min read
- 130,000-square-foot plant in Ann Arbor, Michigan

- 160 new jobs to be created from initiative

- Opening of facility by year end 2023

ANN ARBOR , Mich., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, is expanding its presence in Michigan. Sartorius will open a new 130,000-square-foot (12,000-square-meter) state-of-the art plant in Ann Arbor in late 2023.

"The new facility will consolidate existing business operations in Washtenaw County to create a center of excellence in Ann Arbor for the Laboratory and Bioprocess Products and Services in North America, which focus on providing innovative solutions to help customers develop drugs that cure, prevent, and halt the progression of diseases," said Mary Lavin, President of Sartorius North America.

Sartorius will have an anchoring presence in the Tech Loop at the Ann Arbor Research Park and add a flagship site in North America. To this end, the company has purchased over 15 acres of land which provides sufficient space for further expansion. The project is expected to create 160 jobs over three years. These jobs will include product development, operations, and other support functions.

Demand for innovative technologies used in the development and production of biopharmaceuticals continues to grow rapidly. The Ann Arbor site is an integral part of Sartorius' ongoing worldwide expansion, enabling Sartorius to scale up its operations and capabilities in the Ann Arbor biotech hub. By 2025, Sartorius will more than double capacities for its key product groups.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events.

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2020, the company earned sales revenue of some 2.34 billion euros. At the end of 2020, nearly 11,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe. https://www.sartorius.com/en

Follow Sartorius on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Petra Kirchhoff
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+49 (0)551 308 1686
petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sartorius-to-expand-business-operations-in-north-america-301385308.html

SOURCE Sartorius AG

