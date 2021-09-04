U.S. markets closed

Sartorius To Join The DAX Blue Chip Index

-- Preference shares will be part of the German stock market index DAX as of September 17

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The life science group Sartorius will be admitted to the German DAX blue chip index. After the market closes on September 17, 2021, Sartorius preference shares will be included in the calculation of the DAX, as Deutsche Börse announced on Friday evening. In addition, Sartorius preference shares will continue to be listed on the TecDAX, the leading index of the German technology stocks.

Sartorius Logo
Sartorius Logo

"Sartorius has been performing very dynamically. Based on its customer focus, innovation, and sustainable profitable growth, our company has been creating value for customers, employees, and investors alike, and we would like to thank all of these stakeholders for their many years of trust. We are now pleased that the performance of our shares has resulted in their inclusion in the DAX. At the same time, we are aware that share price development also depends on market factors that we cannot influence. Membership in the DAX shows the increasing importance of the biotech and life science sectors and puts Sartorius even more in the public eye. Last but not least, it gives us greater visibility as an employer," said Joachim Kreuzburg, Executive Board Chairman and CEO of Sartorius.

Deutsche Börse had decided on various rule changes for its indices at the end of 2020 and announced that it would expand the DAX index from 30 to 40 members. Following this reform, the DAX will comprise the 40 largest companies traded on Deutsche Börse based on their free-float market capitalization. Accordingly, once the Sartorius shares that are not freely tradable are deducted, approximately 72 percent of its preference shares will be included in this index, while the ordinary shares will not be considered in the calculation. Thus, approximately one-third of Sartorius' total market capitalization will be taken into account for determining membership in the DAX.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version.

A profile of Sartorius
The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2020, the company earned sales revenue of some 2.34 billion euros. At the end of 2020, nearly 11,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

Follow Sartorius on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact
Timo Lindemann
Corporate Communications
+49 (0)551.308.4724
timo.lindemann@sartorius.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123369/Sartorius_Logo.jpg

