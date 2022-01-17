U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1404
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3648
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6300
    +0.4300 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,616.93
    -683.52 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.45
    -3.28 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.04
    +66.09 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

SAS helps retailers and consumer goods manufacturers anticipate shipping disruptions and shopper demand

·3 min read

New SAS Cloud for Intelligent Planning deploys faster, creates rapid results

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF 111th Annual Convention and EXPO -- With the global supply chain crisis still raging, the need for agile, accurate demand planning has never been greater. With SAS® Cloud for Intelligent Planning, retailers and consumer goods manufacturers can anticipate shopper needs and shipping disruptions more effectively. The software-as-a-service solution is available now in private preview exclusively on Microsoft Azure. SAS is part of integrating the new Microsoft Cloud for Retail launch, helping businesses build resilient supply chains.

SAS Cloud for Intelligent Planning helps retailers realize as much as a 5% revenue improvement.
SAS Cloud for Intelligent Planning helps retailers realize as much as a 5% revenue improvement.

SAS' cloud offering predicts forward-looking demand signals: When, where and how sales will happen.

Want to learn more? Test-drive how you can predict and plan consumer demand with SAS through a free 14-day trial.

SAS helps retailers stay ahead of consumer demand
Brian Kilcourse, Managing Partner at Retail Systems Research, said the pandemic has pushed retailers and consumer goods companies to their limit in terms of anticipating demand. "There's still massive pressure," Kilcourse continued. "And SAS helps relieve that pressure. SAS' collaboration with Microsoft gives companies needed agility in a use-as-needed delivery model. Now with the benefits of the industry cloud, retailers will get access to more timely data, increasing supply chain transparency."

SAS Cloud for Intelligent Planning helps users:

  • Use artificial intelligence (AI) to create self-tuning plans to make sure the right products are in the right place at the right time.

  • Stay ahead of consumers with short-term demand sensing that turns consumer insight into action.

  • Balance, scale commercial goals across every department in your organization.

  • Visualize a forecast in any way on any device – spreadsheets, reports, dashboards, tablets, smartphones.

  • Pay for the horsepower you need when you need – bump up for holiday planning or when you move into different regions.

The SAS solution predicts forward-looking demand signals: When, where and how sales will happen. By using comprehensive shopper data, the software recommends balanced, profitable commercial plans across a retailer's channels and customers. Automated with machine learning, the cloud offering is always up to date to help users remain on top of their business.

Richard Widdowson, SAS Vice President of Global Retail & Consumer Goods Solutions, said SAS can help a retailer realize as much as a 5% revenue improvement because of its agile, short-term forecasting capabilities. "When put into practical terms, that means better on-shelf availability and a maximum return on investment for your inventory dollars," Widdowson added. "The solution on Azure will help boost shelf performance by up to 50% and reduce the time it takes to complete a forecast faster than ever before."

"Microsoft Cloud for Retail partners provide more integrated solutions to reduce risk across the ecosystem, identify opportunities, and decrease time to market to better serve our customers," said Shelley Bransten, Corporate Vice President, WW Retail & Consumer Goods Industries, Microsoft. "Partners such as SAS can drive innovation, extending and enabling the value of the platform to address the most pressing challenges retailers face today."

About SAS
SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2022 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:
Laura Fleek Brumley
laura.brumley@sas.com
214-803-6692
sas.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/SAS)
(PRNewsfoto/SAS)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sas-helps-retailers-and-consumer-goods-manufacturers-anticipate-shipping-disruptions-and-shopper-demand-301461637.html

SOURCE SAS

Recommended Stories

  • Cardano Price Surges on SundaeSwap DEX Catalyst

    Prices of cardano surged to $1.55 in European morning hours on Monday, up from Sunday’s lows of $1.28.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

    Over the past decade, cryptocurrency has effectively conjured a brand new economy out of thin air. Here's the silver lining: Every past downturn has proved to be a buying opportunity, and there are dozens of cryptocurrencies worth owning. Cardano is a programmable blockchain powered by the ADA token, which currently ranks as the seventh-most-valuable cryptocurrency.

  • 3 Trending (Twitter) Altcoins You Probably Never Heard of

    The crypto market is rallying but Metis Token, SpookySwap and Marlin are some of the lesser-known altcoins that are currently trending on Twitter.

  • Fidelity: ‘Countries That Secure Some Bitcoin Today Will Be Better Off Than Their Peers’

    Even if a country doesn’t agree with the fundamentals of bitcoin, they will be forced to acquire some as a form of insurance Fidelity wrote in a recent report.

  • The UK Government is reportedly preparing a PR blitz against end-to-end encryption

    The UK Home Office is reportedly planning ads to mobilize public opinion against end-to-end encryption using what critics called "scaremongering" tactics.

  • Web3 users will control their data, says Oasis Ecosystem head

    Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the Binance crypto exchange, is to contribute to the Oasis Foundation’s $200m ecosystem fund with a focus on DeFi, NFTs, metaverse, data DAO and privacy apps.

  • Dogecoin Slips Towards $0.17 As Traders Sell the Rally

    The general trend remains bearish as traders sell rallies instead of buying dips.

  • Integration of the Blockchain is a Game Changer in the Cloud Computing Sector

    Integration of blockchain in cloud computing, a future of endless possibilities.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • Mutual Funds: How They Pay Dividends

    A mutual fund's dividend distributions may include both stock dividends and bond interest. They may be reinvested or taken as income.

  • Spain moves to rein in crypto-asset advertising

    Spain moved on Monday to regulate rampant advertising of crypto assets, including by social media influencers, tasking the stock market supervisor with authorising mass campaigns and making sure investors are aware of risks. The rapid growth of cryptocurrencies and digital assets pegged to traditional currencies has drawn attention from regulators worldwide, who fear they could put the financial system at risk if not monitored. The Spanish government said in its official bulletin advertisers and companies that market crypto assets will have to inform the CNMV watchdog at least 10 days in advance about the content of campaigns targeting more than 100,000 people.

  • Binance Ties Up With Bangkok Billionaire on Thai Crypto Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. reached an agreement with Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi’s Gulf Energy Development PCL to study a digital asset exchange in the Southeast Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DieChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in T

  • Chinese Property Giant Country Garden Endures Sector’s Latest Selloff

    The company’s bond due in 2026 has declined steeply in recent days, dropping by more than 20 cents on the dollar in three sessions.

  • Factbox-Spies, lies and chairman's exit: Credit Suisse's scandals

    The abrupt move comes less than a year after Horta-Osorio was brought in to clean up the bank's corporate culture marred by its involvement with collapsed investment firm Archegos and insolvent supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital. An independent report https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/credit-suisse-posts-78-q2-net-profit-decline-2021-07-29 into the incident slammed the bank's conduct, saying its losses were the result of a fundamental failure of management and control at its investment bank, and its prime brokerage division in particular.

  • Dollar edges up as traders assess Fed rate hike bets

    The dollar edged higher on Monday as traders continued to hold on to dollars but took the view that Federal Reserve tightening plans were largely priced in, while the euro eased from Friday’s two-month high. An unexpected cut to key lending rates in China highlighted it as the outlier, with other major central banks in talks to raise rates. China's move only briefly weighed on the yuan.

  • Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 billion, well below forecast

    Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a trade surplus every month since May, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic supressed local demand while exports rode a boom in prices of commodities like coal, palm oil, copper, tin, steel and rubber. December imports hit a record high of $21.36 billion, up 47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast for 39.40% growth, as overseas purchases of everything from consumer goods to raw materials for the manufacturing industry jumped.

  • Unilever Continues to Pursue GSK Consumer Healthcare, Despite Three Failed Bids

    The consumer giant, which has been trying to take over the consumer health care arm of GSK, has issued a statement aimed at reassuring investors.

  • Walmart Filings Reveal Plans to Create Cryptocurrency, NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DieChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With

  • Macau casino operators gain billions as govt keeps licences at six, Sands China soars

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau's top casino operators racked up as much as HK$65.53 billion ($8.42 billion) on Monday - or 15% of their market value - as the government of the world's largest gambling hub retained the limit on casino licences to six. By the close of the Hong Kong market, the six Macau casino operators had gained 9.9% in value, or HK$42.2 billion, putting the overall market value of the oprators at about HK$469 billion. Sands China led the rally.