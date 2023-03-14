U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

SAS a Leader in Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, says independent research firm

·2 min read

Brands need mature digital infrastructure to achieve solid hybrid marketing; SAS Customer Intelligence 360 a Leader

CARY, N.C., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracking Tomorrow's CX Code, a recent survey from SAS and the CMO Council, found that 2 in 3 marketing leaders say it's very important to deliver hybrid customer experience (CX) to increase personalization, innovation and customer engagement. However, fewer than 1 in 7 marketers say they have the mature digital infrastructure to achieve this. According to The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023 "cross-channel marketing hubs (CCMHs) can help marketers overcome data and channel integration issues to consistently engage with customers in their moments of need" – and SAS® Customer Intelligence 360 is named a leader.

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 a leader in Cross Channel Marketing Hubs.
SAS Customer Intelligence 360 a leader in Cross Channel Marketing Hubs.

SAS received the top score in the current offering category in the evaluation. "For us, this translates as having the strongest CCMH product in the marketplace," said Jonathan Moran, Head of MarTech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "We believe this, combined with the fact that SAS's "robust CCMH delivers on its vision," cements SAS as a vendor that sets forth product priorities and goals and actively meets those goals in a timely manner to deliver a best-in-class offering".

According to the report, "SAS excels at insights-driven customer understanding." It goes on to say that SAS' "robust CCMH delivers on its vision of elevating CX and organizational efficiencies through complete customer understanding, which aligns well with its broader business focus on analytical decision-making."

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 was the only solution to receive a 5/5 score in both the customer data management and measurement and optimization criteria. SAS also received the highest scores possible in the criteria of:

  • Localization and global access

  • Market approach

  • Supporting products and services

Forrester wrote "SAS delivers a highly scalable solution and expert services for enterprises that require analytically driven marketing tools customized to complex business objectives."

"SAS is extremely proud to be named a leader in this evaluation as it transitions from campaign management to marketing hubs," added Moran. "As organizations move to delivering personalized experiences triggered by customer behavior, SAS is very well positioned to assist them in this journey. And that spans everything from data management to audience creation to customer journey orchestration and measurement."

For more information, please visit sas.com/marketing

About SAS
SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2023 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:
Angela Lipscomb
angela.lipscomb@sas.com
919-531-2525
sas.com/news

 

(PRNewsfoto/SAS)
(PRNewsfoto/SAS)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sas-a-leader-in-cross-channel-marketing-hubs-says-independent-research-firm-301771194.html

SOURCE SAS

