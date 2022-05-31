U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.86
    -31.38 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,976.26
    -236.70 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,053.67
    -77.47 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.10
    -25.80 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.81
    +1.74 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    -13.60 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.39 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8710
    +0.1280 (+4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2601
    -0.0053 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6020
    +0.9820 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,596.63
    +1,048.54 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.22
    -6.84 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,605.42
    +5.36 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

SAS a leader in Real-Time Interaction Management per Independent Research Firm report

·3 min read

SAS customer references "award SAS this study's only perfect reference rating for a vendor's roadmap…"

CARY, N.C., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As brand marketers continue to prioritize customer experience (CX), those that will see the most ROI in the coming year are those using a Martech solution with next best experience (NBX) decision engines and customer journey orchestration capabilities. These capabilities, and the vendors that provide them, are evaluated in the new Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2022, where SAS has been named one of only two leaders. The SAS real-time interaction management (RTIM) offering, SAS® Customer Intelligence 360, received the highest scores possible in the criteria of decision arbitration, measurement and optimization, innovation roadmap, market approach, and supporting products and services. SAS received the top score in the integration and usability criterion among all evaluated vendors.

SAS a leader in Real-Time Interaction according to analyst firm Forrester.
SAS a leader in Real-Time Interaction according to analyst firm Forrester.

SAS a leader in Real-Time Interaction according to analyst firm Forrester.

According to the report SAS "differentiates by enabling its clients to fine-tune custom analytical models to ensure successful customer outcomes align with effective business operations. It applies its advanced analytics prowess to make NBX decisions for not only customer engagement but also operational use cases like risk and fraud management. Its roadmap promises to further democratize customer understanding, intelligent decisioning, and journey management for people of all skill sets."

The Forrester report also noted "SAS excels at all the data and analytics criteria in this evaluation due to its real-time "customer state service" that monitors and updates customer profiles based on changing customer signals across the entire business. SAS Intelligent Decisioning leverages these profiles to execute models in real time, and many RTIM clients also use SAS Visual Data Science Decisioning and SAS Event Stream Processing."

"As the consumer environment becomes increasingly digital and on-demand, it is critical that brands can identify customer behavioral changes, apply insight to those changes, and then deliver a decision or next best experience into any engagement channel," said Jonathan Moran, Head of Martech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "The SAS RTIM offering, which is backed by a best-in-class customer data platform, delivers these capabilities to brands around the globe. It's an honor to be scored by Forrester as one of only two leaders in this evaluation."

According to the report, SAS customer references "award SAS this study's only perfect reference rating for a vendor's roadmap…" with one SAS customer noting, "The SAS execution team works alongside us, and we know they will give it their all to support us in all we do."

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 provides adaptive planning, journey activation and an embedded real-time decision engine – all fueled by powerful analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities helping marketers to create and extend real-time, personalized customer experiences. SAS Intelligent Decisioning complements these capabilities by extending functionality beyond marketing – allowing users to automatically define real-time next best actions at scale across the thousands of daily operational decisions that comprise the entire customer experience landscape; decisions such as determining product pricing, setting credit limits or discovering fraud.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2022 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:
Angela Lipscomb
angela.lipscomb@sas.com 
919-531-2525 
sas.com/news

 

(PRNewsfoto/SAS)
(PRNewsfoto/SAS)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sas-a-leader-in-real-time-interaction-management-per-independent-research-firm-report-301557998.html

SOURCE SAS

Recommended Stories

  • Ty Montague at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference

    The Chairman and Chief Purpose Officer of co:collective to talk about how purpose-led companies are leading the way

  • Onramp Funds accelerates e-commerce financing platform with $42M in equity, credit

    Onramp Funds, an Austin-based company providing financing to e-commerce sellers, secured $42 million in equity and credit to expand its working capital offering. CEO Eric Youngstrom founded the company in 2020 after a career at multicarrier shipping software company ShippingEasy. For example, Amazon, eBay or Shopify, to see orders and figure out how to process them.

  • The 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference to be held virtually

    The 2022 LEW Conference takes place from Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 10.

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • The next reopening trade has arrived: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

  • Crypto Markets Rebound After Bitcoin’s Record Losing Streak

    Crypto markets staged a rebound over the holiday weekend.

  • Royal DSM to merge with Firmenich

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES Royal DSM NV said Tuesday that it plans to merge with fragrance and flavor company Firmenich SA to create DSM-Firmenich, with completion and listing on Euronext Amsterdam expected in the first half of 2023.

  • Goetti: Makings Of Demand-Led Deflation

    HG Research Founder & CEO Hans Goetti believes there are makings of demand-led deflation ahead, regardless of lingering supply chain issues. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Deutsche Bank, DWS Offices in Frankfurt Searched Over Greenwashing Claims

    The searches by German authorities were conducted in relation to allegations of greenwashing at the German lender’s asset-management arm.

  • SwingTrader Watch List

    Ever wonder what stocks we're looking at for SwingTrader ideas? The SwingTrader watch list will let you sneak a peek.

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • Bitcoin Begins a New Week by Hitting Above $31K

    Bitcoin posted a strong start to the week, rising to over $31,000 while U.S. equity markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

  • UOB: Too Early To Call Top In Dollar, 10Y UST Yield

    United Overseas Bank Head of Markets Strategy Heng Koon How sees the dollar index at 103 by year end and 10-year US Treasuries to rise to 3.35 percent. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Countryside shares jump after bidder discloses it's made two approaches

    Countryside Partnerships shares rose 25% to 298 pence, the best performing FTSE All Share component, after San Francisco-based Inclusive Capital Partners disclosed its made its second approach to buy the company. In-Cap said it's weighing a possible offer of 295 pence per share. In-Cap, which already owns 9.2% of Countryside, said the U.K. property developer has not engaged or provided access to due-diligence materials. In-Cap said its possible offer would be provide a "highly attractive premium

  • Hawaiian Airlines parent boosts revenue outlook, cuts CASM estimate

    Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings Inc. now expects second-quarter revenue to be down 4.5% to 7.5% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, an improvement from previous guidance of down 8% to 12%. The air carrier also updated its capacity guidance to be down 11.5% to 13.5% vs. 2019 from down 11.5% to 14.5%. The company also raised its fuel price per gallon estimate to $3.76 from $3.59, and updated its estimate for costs per available seat mile (CASM), excluding fuel, to up 15.5% to 17.

  • Australia’s Biggest Greenhouse-Gas Emitter AGL Shelves Demerger Plans in Win for Billionaire’s Climate Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A billionaire campaigner forced a key Australian polluter to capitulate over its corporate strategy in one of the most aggressive and successful examples of investor-led climate activism. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as

  • More signs that a major shift in the economic narrative could be underway

    There’s more evidence that the economic narrative could be undergoing a major shift.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Powers Ahead Against the Japanese Yen

    The British pound has shot higher against the Japanese yen during trading on Monday, although has not quite broken out of recent resistance.

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

  • U.S. house price inflation to cool as buyers sidelined by higher rates: Reuters poll

    Burning U.S. house price inflation will cool to 10%, half its current rate this year, and slow further over the next two as already very expensive homes and climbing mortgage rates sideline more prospective homebuyers, a Reuters poll found. Supported by near-zero borrowing costs and a rush by existing homeowners to find more space, average U.S. house prices have soared by over one-third since the pandemic started. The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by a cumulative 75 basis points since March, with more expected this year and next, pushing up the key 30-year fixed mortgage rate above 5% in April and to its highest in more than a decade.