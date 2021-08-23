U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

SAS presents traffic program for the fall

As demand for both leisure and business travel increases, SAS continues to expand the number of flights. SAS will be flying more than 160 direct routes to 90 destinations during this fall.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS increases the flights between the Scandinavian capitals and important destinations in its network to further improve connectivity for travelers. SAS will now be serving all its domestic destinations in Norway and Sweden when the Arlanda-Sundsvall route is reopened in September. In addition, the number of flights to important destinations for travelers in Europe will increase.

The rising interest in weekend trips and city breaks to European cities makes SAS resume its routes to Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, Krakow and Prague. There is also an increasing number of flights to warmer Mediterranean destinations in southern Europe and the Canary Islands to meet the growing demand from holidaymakers.

SAS will be flying more direct routes from the Scandinavian capitals to several US destinations from September onwards and will also be present in Asia on routes from Copenhagen to Tokyo and Shanghai.

The full list of SAS destinations for fall 2021 can be found at the bottom of this press release.

SAS Flexible options

SAS has introduced more flexible rebooking options to make things easier for the customers. Read more about SAS Flexible Booking.

SAS Safe travel

SAS has introduced a range of measures and procedures to ensure safe air travel during the pandemic. To make it easier for SAS travelers, SAS has developed a digital platform, SAS Travel Ready Center, where travelers can prepare for their travel, check out entry restrictions and requirements for travel.

SAS new fleet with reduced emissions

SAS continues to bring in new and fuel-efficient aircraft and has one of Europe's most modern fleets. The new aircraft have 15–30% lower fuel consumption, compared with the aircraft they replace. The new state-of-the-art aircraft will give SAS customers a more pleasant, comfortable and sustainable way of traveling.

SAS Route offering Fall 2021

Stockholm

Copenhagen

Oslo

Bergen

Gothenburg

Aalborg

Alta

Alicante

Kalmar

Aarhus

Aalborg

Copenhagen

Kiruna

Faroe Islands

Aarhus

Oslo

Luleå

Bergen

Bardufoss

Stavanger

Malmö

Gothenburg

Bergen

Stockholm

Ronneby

Oslo

Billund

Trondheim

Skellefteå

Stavanger

Bodø

Ålesund

Sundsvall

Stockholm

Copenhagen


Umeå

Trondheim

Harstad/Narvik

Kristiansand

Visby

Aberdeen

Haugesund

Alicante

Ängelholm

Alicante

Kirkenes

Oslo

Östersund

Amsterdam

Kristiansand


Alicante

Athens

Lakselv

Stavanger

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Longyearbyen

Aberdeen

Athens

Berlin

Molde

Alicante

Barcelona

Bologna

Stavanger

Bergen

Bergen

Boston

Stockholm

Copenhagen

Berlin

Brussels

Tromsø

Oslo

Billund

Chania

Trondheim

Trondheim

Brussels

Chicago

Ålesund

Ålesund

Copenhagen

Dublin

Alicante


Dublin

Dusseldorf

Amsterdam

Trondheim

Dusseldorf

Faro

Athens

Alicante

Edinburgh

Florence

Barcelona

Bergen

Faro

Frankfurt

Berlin

Bodø

Frankfurt

Gazipasa

Brussels

Copenhagen

Gazipasa

Gdansk

Chania

Oslo

Helsinki

Geneva

Dublin

Stockholm

Krakow

Hamburg

Dusseldorf

Tromsø

Larnaca

Helsinki

Faro

Ålesund

Las Palmas

Krakow

Frankfurt


Lisbon

Larnaca

Gazipasa


London

Las Palmas

Gdansk


Malaga

London

Kyiv


Malta

Los Angeles

Las Palmas


Manchester

Malaga

London


Miami

Manchester

Malaga


Milan

Miami

Manchester


Napels

Milan

Miami


New York

Munich

Milan


Nice

Napels

New York


Oslo

New York

Nice


Palma de Mallorca

Nice

Palma de Mallorca


Paris

Palma de Mallorca

Paris


Prague

Paris

Reykjavik


Rome

Reykjavik

Rome


Split

Rome

Split


Tallinn

San Francisco



Tenerife

Shanghai



Thessaloniki

Split



Trondheim

Tenerife



Vilnius

Tokyo




Venice



Gothenburg

Vilnius



Alicante

Warsaw



Copenhagen

Washington DC



Faro

Zurich



Las Palmas




Malaga




For more information, please contact:
SAS Press Office, phn +46 8 797 2944

