Sasbadi Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SASBADI) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Sasbadi Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SASBADI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sasbadi Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = RM11m ÷ (RM203m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Thus, Sasbadi Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for Sasbadi Holdings Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Sasbadi Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sasbadi Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Sasbadi Holdings Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has declined 50% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Sasbadi Holdings Berhad has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Sasbadi Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Sasbadi Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here