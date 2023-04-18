Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SASBADI) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.4x Sasbadi Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SASBADI) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's earnings have been unimpressive. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the benign earnings growth will improve to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 49% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 10% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Sasbadi Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its high P/E, given they look better than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident earnings aren't under threat. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Sasbadi Holdings Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Sasbadi Holdings Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

