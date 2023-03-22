SASE Continues to Roll with Revenue up 34 Percent to Top $6 Billion in 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

Cisco Remains Overall SASE Leader But Zscaler Close Behind

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the worldwide SASE market topped $6 B in 2022, representing robust 34 percent growth year-over-year (Y/Y). In a crowded market with over 30 vendors, Cisco remained the overall SASE leader with a 17 percent revenue share, but second place Zscaler was less than 1 percent behind and closing in compared to 2021.

"For the third consecutive year, SASE revenue growth topped 30 percent as the pandemic-fueled need to modernize the network and security architecture for branch offices and hybrid users continued," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Network Security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell'Oro Group. "Single-vendor SASE solutions grew faster as a reflection of greater enterprise preference for one-stop-shop versus multi-vendor best-of-breed," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report for full-year 2022:

The top 3 overall SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Zscaler, and Broadcom/Symantec, and together they represented just over 40 percent of the market.

The networking portion of SASE (SD-WAN) saw revenue climb 30 percent Y/Y as enterprise shift from access routing to SD-WAN solutions increased and supply chains for hardware substantially improved.

The top 3 SD-WAN vendors by revenue were Cisco, Fortinet, and VMware, and together they represented nearly half of the market.

The security portion of SASE (SSE – Security Service Edge) experienced 38 percent growth Y/Y as a result of enterprises' embrace of cloud-delivered network security to secure cloud-based applications and user's access to those applications.

On a technology basis, SSEs represented nearly 60 percent of the SASE market by revenue. The remainder, 40 percent, was SD-WAN.

Single-vendor SASE was 45 percent of the overall SASE market.

The top 3 single-vendor SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks.

Disaggregated SASE revenue was much greater than unified SASE, but the growth rate for unified was far higher.

The top 3 unified SASE vendors by revenue were Versa Networks, VMware, and Cato Networks.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group SASE & SD-WAN report includes manufacturers' revenue covering the SASE and Access Router markets. In addition, the report analyzes the SASE market from two perspectives, technology (SD-WAN networking and SSE security) and implementation (unified and disaggregated). The report also provides unit information for the Access Router market. To purchase this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise network, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

