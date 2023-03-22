U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

SASE Continues to Roll with Revenue up 34 Percent to Top $6 Billion in 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Cisco Remains Overall SASE Leader But Zscaler Close Behind

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the worldwide SASE market topped $6 B in 2022, representing robust 34 percent growth year-over-year (Y/Y). In a crowded market with over 30 vendors, Cisco remained the overall SASE leader with a 17 percent revenue share, but second place Zscaler was less than 1 percent behind and closing in compared to 2021.

Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group)
Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group)

"For the third consecutive year, SASE revenue growth topped 30 percent as the pandemic-fueled need to modernize the network and security architecture for branch offices and hybrid users continued," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Network Security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell'Oro Group. "Single-vendor SASE solutions grew faster as a reflection of greater enterprise preference for one-stop-shop versus multi-vendor best-of-breed," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report for full-year 2022:

  • The top 3 overall SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Zscaler, and Broadcom/Symantec, and together they represented just over 40 percent of the market.

  • The networking portion of SASE (SD-WAN) saw revenue climb 30 percent Y/Y as enterprise shift from access routing to SD-WAN solutions increased and supply chains for hardware substantially improved.

  • The top 3 SD-WAN vendors by revenue were Cisco, Fortinet, and VMware, and together they represented nearly half of the market.

  • The security portion of SASE (SSE – Security Service Edge) experienced 38 percent growth Y/Y as a result of enterprises' embrace of cloud-delivered network security to secure cloud-based applications and user's access to those applications.

  • On a technology basis, SSEs represented nearly 60 percent of the SASE market by revenue. The remainder, 40 percent, was SD-WAN.

  • Single-vendor SASE was 45 percent of the overall SASE market.

  • The top 3 single-vendor SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks.

  • Disaggregated SASE revenue was much greater than unified SASE, but the growth rate for unified was far higher.

  • The top 3 unified SASE vendors by revenue were Versa Networks, VMware, and Cato Networks.

About the Report
The Dell'Oro Group SASE & SD-WAN report includes manufacturers' revenue covering the SASE and Access Router markets. In addition, the report analyzes the SASE market from two perspectives, technology (SD-WAN networking and SSE security) and implementation (unified and disaggregated). The report also provides unit information for the Access Router market. To purchase this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise network, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sase-continues-to-roll-with-revenue-up-34-percent-to-top-6-billion-in-2022-according-to-delloro-group-301778007.html

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

