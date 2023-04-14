Saskatchewan Blue Cross Shares 2022 Community Investment Impact Report Supporting 139 Communities Across the Province

SASKATOON, SK, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has issued the first of what will be an annual Community Investment Impact Report, highlighting the many ways the not-for-profit insurer is advancing health literacy and supporting 139 communities across the province through investment in programs that strengthen communities and help people lead healthier lives.

"Community investment is a fundamental part of who we are and integral to how we define organizational success," said Kelly Wilson, Interim President & CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We envision a future where there is equitable access to health and wellness information for everyone and focus our community support in the areas of advancing health literacy, community health and wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion."

The 2022 Community Investment Report highlights the positive impacts made through a range of key programs Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports, including:

advancing 10 health literacy partnerships with partners across the province;

providing support for 211 Saskatchewan, a service that last year provided almost 5,000 people in Saskatchewan with direction on accessing services available in their area;

supporting Ronald McDonald House's 200 volunteers, 483 family rides, 14 programs and nearly 14,00 lunches;

raising more than $80,000 for STARS - an essential life-saving service within our province;

a breadth of commitments to urban and rural health facilities;

four lives saved in Saskatoon through a heart safe program; and,

helping sick children and their family members cope with illness through the Make a Wish Foundation.

"Global Gathering Place is incredibly grateful for the support of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. Last year, when catastrophic world meant that hundreds of Afghan and Ukrainian refugees were coming to us for help, Blue Cross stepped in. The funding we received enabled us to connect these refugees to vital health services immediately. Saskatchewan Blue Cross has made a real difference in the lives of some of our most vulnerable citizens." Lori Steward Finance and Operations Manger, Global Gathering Place.

"SBC investment supports 211's ongoing sustainability in our province. It ensures that we are here moving forward to support the pope in Saskatchewan and to be the front door that assists them in navigating services and supports they need." Kristin Nelson, Director 211 Saskatchewan.

"We at United Way of Saskatoon and Area know that Saskatchewan Blue Cross truly cares about their community because they show us with their actions every day. We've been lucky enough to have them as a trusted partner in the implementation of many of our programs and initiatives throughout the years. Saskatchewan Blue Cross has been our title sponsor for Day of Caring for the past five years and has helped in connecting local businesses with community-based agencies to complete much-needed projects for them. Our community benefits most when organizations give back and that is just what Saskatchewan Blue Cross does." Jon Davis, Director, Resource Development at United Way of Saskatoon and Area.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross recirculates $170 million through the economy annually through employment, buying products and services locally, and by paying claims and have donated more than $6.4 million to charitable organizations over the past five years. Organizations can learn more about the programs Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports, and apply for funding online.

"Building community is one of our core values, and we encourage our employees to give back through an employee giving program where matching donations are made to employee's charities of choice for their financial donations and voluntary time, in addition to providing our team members with one paid day for volunteerism per year," said Megan Douglas, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand & Commercial Officer, Saskatchewan Blue Cross.

For more than 75 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans), and proudly supports the wellbeing of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness, and a vision for a future of lifelong health and wellbeing for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

